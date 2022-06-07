Beachbody Super Trainers Jericho McMatthews and Elise Joan Team Up to Unveil a Revolutionary Fitness Program Fusing Intensity with Recovery to Unlock Transformation from the Inside Out

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY), ("Beachbody" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, invites members to “workout without burn out” with the launch of “FIRE AND FLOW.” The new dynamic at-home fitness program was developed in partnership by beloved Beachbody Super Trainers, fitness experts and real-life friends Jericho McMatthews and Elise Joan.

FIRE AND FLOW is a four-week program focused on helping you achieve overall well-being by alternating rigorous strength and cardio days with low-impact, body-shaping, recovery days. This is the first program of its kind to serve the demands of subscribers who want to integrate and commit to both physical and emotional well-being.

With mental and emotional health increasingly recognized as being of equal importance to physical health, FIRE AND FLOW supports Beachbody members as they work toward achieving incredible results with a priority on improving self-esteem and self acceptance. FIRE AND FLOW is a great solution no matter where you might be on your physical fitness journey with “modifiers” for beginners and “intensifiers” for those who are more advanced.

“Beachbody has specialized in creating programs that people can follow day by day for a predictable outcome on a specific timeline, but this is the first time we’ve specifically integrated mental and emotional well-being into the schedule,” said Carl Daikeler, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of The Beachbody Company. “Elise and Jericho have delivered something so special it’s going to surprise people. People who want to reduce anxiety and adjust to the ‘new normal,’ but still feel challenged physically to get every aspect of results, are going to feel like this is the most efficient program they have ever experienced.”

Each week of the FIRE AND FLOW four-week program consists of six workouts ranging from 25-30 minutes in length and require minimal equipment, such as dumbbells and resistance loops. Workouts alternate between challenging full-body strength and cardio FIRE workouts that ignite the metabolism while building muscle and toning the body on one day, and FLOW sessions the next day for recovery, no-impact mobility, core, and mindful breathing to help relieve stress.

“FIRE AND FLOW is much more than just a workout program, and I was thrilled to collaborate with my friend, Elise, to deliver a lifestyle concept centered on the idea of helping people get strong and fit and at the same time relieving stress and reducing anxiety,” said Jericho McMatthews, Beachbody Super Trainer.

“Jericho and I complement each other so well. We wanted to create a program that is sustainable for the long-term, and that means taking care of your physical and emotional well being” added Elise Joan, Beachbody Super Trainer. “The goal is not to burn you out with too intense of a program, but instead strike a balance between intensity and recovery.”

To help users unlock even greater mental well-being, FIRE AND FLOW includes a one-of-a-kind journal created by Jericho and Elise featuring short writing prompts aimed at promoting self-care and personal discovery. Each prompt is specifically crafted to boost mental health and serve as a healthy habit creator. Further, as a key component of the program’s self-reflection and emotional wellness focus, the journal is intended to evoke encouragement and support from within while embarking on your new health and wellness journey.

FIRE AND FLOW is appropriate for all fitness levels, offering modifiers and intensifiers for each exercise to accommodate your individual fitness level. In addition to the core program, users will receive access to eight optional 10-15 minute bonus workouts that target various parts of the body, as well as four cycling workouts that can be accessed via BODi (Beachbody On Demand Interactive), the Company’s premium connected-fitness platform that works with the Beachbody Bike.

FIRE AND FLOW is now available at special launch pricing exclusively from Beachbody. Visit www.teambeachbody.com to learn more.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD) including its live digital streaming subscription BODi, and the Beachbody Bike powered by MYXfitness, the Company's connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About Jericho McMatthews

Jericho McMatthews’ passionate approach to fitness empowers you to own your health, wellness, and happiness. She’s a NASM and ACE certified personal trainer and holds degrees in psychology as well as physical education and kinesiology.

About Elise Joan

Elise Joan is an expert at connecting the mind and body, helping awaken you to your power, purpose, and calling. In addition to holding multiple fitness certifications, plus two bachelor’s degrees, she has worked as a primetime on-air health expert for major TV networks.

