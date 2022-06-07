Anthem, Inc. Aims to Enhance Maternal Health with New Digital-First Solution

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM), a leading health company dedicated to improving lives and communities, will add to its ongoing support of the whole health of women with the addition of a new a digital-first solution in select markets. This program, a collaboration between Anthem – soon to be Elevance Health on June 28 – and Happify Health, bridges the gap between the unique physical and mental health concerns women face. It is part of Anthem’s early and consistent support of women throughout the entirety of their maternal health journey with solutions such as ongoing education, case management, and care coordination.

Every day, women face many different stressors in both their personal and professional lives. Key findings in the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) Data Brief show women were almost twice as likely as men (10.4% vs. 5.5%) to have had depression. And research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that about 1 in 8 women experience symptoms of postpartum depression.

“As a mother to three, I felt what all moms feel – that pregnancy is a roller coaster ride, from preconception to postpartum care,” said Bryony Winn, President, Health Solutions at Anthem, Inc. “Our partnership with Happify is about improving every aspect of the pregnancy experience – whether it pertains to physical or behavioral health – and meeting all the various needs of moms.”

Happify Health’s approach is anchored in Sequences, which are digital experiences configured to support specific medical conditions. Sequences weave together, in one unified platform, components like evidence-based digital therapeutics, online communities, coaching, and localized resources, with care recommendations tailored for each individual. They are open by design and can integrate with existing systems and point solutions, with members able to seamlessly navigate to the offering that suits their needs.

Anthem is collaborating with Happify Health to develop a Sequence focused on maternal health. Eligible members of Anthem’s affiliated health plans in select markets will have access to Happify Health’s online pregnancy community, where they can connect with mental health experts, obstetrics, and gynecology experts, dietitians, and other healthcare professionals, ask questions, and discuss their physical challenges, and develop meaningful connections with others dealing with similar health issues. Eligible members will also have access to Happify Health's evidence-based digital therapeutics, including a new non-prescription digital therapeutic addressing mental health needs during pregnancy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Anthem and continue to support women’s health journeys and ultimately create better health outcomes,” said Ofer Leidner, President of Happify Health. “Many of Anthem’s affiliated health plan members will have access to personalized, science-based care solutions to improve health and well-being across the continuum of the care journey—from digital therapeutics and coaching to community support.”

Anthem intends to make the Happify Health Pregnancy Sequence available to eligible members in its affiliated health plans in select markets toward the end of this year.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem, which will become Elevance Health on June 28, 2022, is a leading health company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves approximately 118 million people, including nearly 47 million within its family of health plans. Delivering health beyond healthcare, Anthem is expanding from being a partner in health benefits to a lifetime, trusted health partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

About Happify Health

Happify Health is The Intelligent Healing Company™. We shorten the distance between need and care by configuring personalized digital therapeutics and care solutions at scale for the modern healthcare cloud. Our platform integrates AI with empathy, making healing more personal, precise, and connected for the entire care journey. We deploy a full spectrum of clinical-grade care solutions—including Digital Therapeutics, Coaching, Community, and Well-being products—for pharma, health plans, enterprises, and individuals everywhere. For more information, visit HappifyHealth.com. Our global platform is available in 10 languages, supports chronic conditions, and covers more than 18 million lives.