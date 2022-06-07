DE-CIX Dallas Now Available From LOGIX Fiber Networks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DE-CIX, the world’s leading neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator, announces it has established an interconnection with LOGIX Fiber Networks (LOGIX) in Dallas. LOGIX Fiber Networks is the largest fiber network provider in Texas serving more than 3,000 enterprise buildings and nearly 100 data centers throughout the state. The NNI enables LOGIX customers to gain turnkey access to DE-CIX Dallas, fortified with extended reach, via the DE-CIX GlobePEER Remote service, to Chicago, New York, Phoenix, Richmond, and to thousands of networks connected across the US and the company’s globally interconnected platforms throughout Europe and the Middle East. The DE-CIX neutral interconnection ecosystem spans North America, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia.

LOGIX Fiber Networks’ footprint spans throughout Texas with key data centers in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and Fort Worth. By interconnecting its network with DE-CIX Dallas, LOGIX customers can now leverage transport connectivity for turnkey access to DE-CIX’s multi-service platform, with direct access to cloud providers, content networks and other network-based service providers. The interconnection serves as a seamless gateway, eliminating third-party connectivity costs in Dallas and traditional colocation requirements, and enables enterprise and wholesale networks direct access to DE-CIX Dallas, the fastest growing neutral IX in the Texas market.

Traditional data center-owned IX’s typically require colocation and cross connection fees that require networks to buy and manage remote equipment, on top of the IX platform fees. With a transport to peering connection offered by LOGIX to reach DE-CIX Dallas, networks can peer in Dallas with only the cost of the LOGIX transport connection, dramatically lowering costs of the peering solution. For networks where a traditional IX interconnection requiring colocation does not make sense, a transport to peering connection can easily become a strong value proposition due to the dramatically lowered cost of the total solution.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our network services and capabilities, and an interconnection with DE-CIX Dallas does just that,” comments Craig Collins, chief executive officer from LOGIX Fiber Networks. “Through this partnership, LOGIX customers now can leverage our Texas-based transport network to access DE-CIX, helping companies procure the most direct route for connectivity and ultimately enhance performance while streamlining costs.”

“We continue to develop better ways for networks from throughout the region to connect to DE-CIX Dallas,” comments Ed d’Agostino, VP and General Manager of DE-CIX North America. “This partnership with LOGIX is yet another step forward in allowing DE-CIX Dallas to serve the entire region, not just networks with PoPs in Dallas. DE-CIX Dallas provides an array of network optimization and security capabilities for ISPs, content providers, enterprises, educational and research institutions and more. Now enabled through LOGIX, we look forward to welcoming even more networks to our quickly growing ecosystem.”

DE-CIX Dallas is the largest carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange serving the Southwest region and now ranks among the top 20 largest IXs in the United States with reach to over 110 networks including carriers, ISPs, content, cloud, and other networks that help optimize the delivery of content at the edge.

LOGIX is a pure business-to-business fiber provider, and its network has plenty of capacity to help carriers and provide connectivity solutions. For more information about LOGIX Fiber Networks visit www.logix.com. To learn more about DE-CIX Dallas and how new networks can qualify for a risk-free trial of DE-CIX’s leading Internet Exchange capabilities, visit https://www.de-cix.net/.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

With a 35-year history and known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, and best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network, LOGIX offers a broad range of business voice and data options. Services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, SD-WAN and Cloud Connect. For more information call 281-336-9006 or visit logix.com.

LOGIX Fiber Networks operates its business fiber network across Texas, providing highly secure fiber-based data, voice services, and data center access to 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers and connecting nearly 100 colocation data centers.

About DE-CIX North America

DE-CIX North America Inc., established in 2013, is a wholly owned subsidiary of DE-CIX International AG, the international arm of DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange operator. Together, the DE-CIX Internet Exchanges in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Richmond and Phoenix create the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America. DE-CIX is providing network and data-neutral peering and interconnection services in North America. With access to DE-CIX North Americas’ Internet Exchanges, customers gain more control of their networks and access to world-class content providers, as well as IP transit, Virtual Private Network (VPN) and Blackholing services to mitigate the effects of DDoS attacks.

DE-CIX New York is the 5th largest Internet Exchange in the US, it is a carrier and data center-neutral and Open-IX certified. The IX platform is distributed across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout each metro region it serves. DE-CIX operates more access points than any other Internet Exchange in North America.

For more information, please visit de-cix.net.

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is the world’s leading operator of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 30+ locations in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, DE-CIX interconnects more than 2500 network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, offering peering, cloud, and interconnection services. The combined connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 100 Terabits, making it the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in the world. DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 11 Terabits per second (Tbps) and over 1000 connected networks, is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world.

Further information at www.de-cix.net.