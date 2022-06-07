EasyPost Adds Low-Cost Carrier Sendle to its Platform

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyPost, a leading multi-carrier shipping API provider, and Sendle, a 100% carbon-neutral shipping provider with affordable shipping rates, have announced a partnership that enables US and Australian shippers to access Sendle’s robust, hassle-free shipping offering through the EasyPost platform.

And Sendle offers more than just affordable, green shipping. The discounted shipping rates are available to any customer, no matter their size, without requiring meetings, contracts, volume minimums, or the typical hassle other carriers make shippers go through.

“We’re excited to be teaming up with EasyPost to provide a seamless shipping experience specifically designed for small businesses across the United States by leveraging our industry-leading technology,” says James Chin Moody, CEO, and co-founder at Sendle. “Sendle exists to level the playfield for small businesses by offering simple, affordable, and reliable shipping to help them compete and succeed against the big box retailers.”

EasyPost VP of Carrier Partnerships Richard Metzler added, "Sendle is a proven partner with a very strong presence in Australia and is now bringing its services to the USA. Their services are clear, and their rates are simple and easy to understand." Metzler went on to say, "We know that this will be a great partnership and value-add for EasyPost users."

Sign up today and learn more about how Sendle can make your shipping program more environmentally friendly all while reducing costs.

About EasyPost

EasyPost is a technology leader that builds shipping solutions for e-commerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. The company provides a best-in-class, multi-carrier shipping API that removes the technical complexities of logistics while making shipping more reliable, efficient, and affordable. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Sendle

The company was founded in Australia in 2014 by CEO James Chin Moody and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and Seattle, Washington. It launched US operations in late 2019 to challenge traditional shipping and provide small businesses with a revolutionary new way of delivering packages around the country. Sendle makes shipping simple, reliable, and affordable for small businesses by tapping into the big business delivery networks it partners with. For more information, visit sendle.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.