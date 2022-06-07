Corpay Announces New Sponsorship with England Polo

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay[i], a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, is pleased to announce they have entered into an agreement with The Hurlingham Polo Association (“HPA”) to become an official partner of Hurlingham Polo and sponsor of England Polo, including both the men’s and women’s teams.

Through this new partnership, both HPA and England Polo, their supporters, sponsors, and local businesses* will be able to gain access to and utilise Corpay’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure for their day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay’s award-winning trading platform will enable eligible companies to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

“Corpay is very pleased to become both a new sponsor of England Polo and official partner of Hurlingham Polo Association. I am confident that both organizations, along with their business partner network will benefit significantly from access to our innovative cross-border payments and FX risk management solutions.” said Brad Loder, Vice-President, Cross-Border Marketing, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions.

“I am delighted that Corpay have chosen to support us at the Hurlingham Polo Association, and sponsor England Polo. With nearly 150 years of history of governing polo in the UK, Ireland and with affiliated associations in 24 countries, we truly recognise the global and expanding reach of polo. We therefore feel that our partnership is a perfect fit.” said Anna Hall, Chief Executive, Hurlingham Polo Association.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. As the largest commercial issuer of Mastercard in North America, Corpay handles over a billion transactions each year. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Hurlingham

The Hurlingham Polo Association (HPA) is the governing body for polo in the UK, Ireland and many other countries throughout the world. As such, it is responsible for the regulations and rules under which the game is played. This includes the handicapping of any one playing in the UK or Ireland, and the fixtures list. The object of the HPA is to further the interests of polo generally and support by all possible means the common interests of its affiliated clubs and associations. In 2004, the HPA became an incorporated company limited by guarantee. The directors of the company are the Stewards who form an executive committee which meets usually four times a year. The members of the company are the elected Council representatives of the affiliated clubs and associations. The Council meets twice a year, in December and in May for the AGM and approval of the accounts.

[1] “Corpay” (a Fleetcor (NYSE: FLT) brand) in this document primarily refers to the cross-border division of Corpay https://payments.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of the Corpay brand is available here: https://payments.corpay.com/compliance.

* Subject to credit and compliance approval from the relevant Corpay company.