RumbleOn Announces 10-Year Exclusive Sponsorship Agreement with the City of Sturgis, South Dakota for the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company” or “RumbleOn”), the nation's first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive Sponsorship Agreement with the City of Sturgis, South Dakota for its annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally event. Held in August every year, the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was founded in 1938 by a group of Indian Motorcycle riders, and has grown into an iconic event, attracting 555,000 attendees in 2021. This Sponsorship Agreement between RumbleOn and the City of Sturgis consists of a 10-year exclusive Powersports category sponsorship for the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally events and a prime downtown retail property lease through 2031.

Peter Levy, RumbleOn President and COO stated, “There is no greater event in the motorcycle community for displaying the passion of ownership than the iconic City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. We are thrilled to memorialize our continued partnership with the City of Sturgis as their exclusive Powersports category sponsor.” Levy continued, “Seldom do brands have the opportunity to promote their products on the biggest stage to the highest concentration of their most defined demographic. Every one of the hundreds of thousands of annual attendees sits on the seat of the motorcycles we proudly sell.”

The City of Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said, “We are excited to have RumbleOn as the exclusive Powersports category sponsor for the next decade of the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The annual pilgrimage to Sturgis brings hundreds of thousands of people with a passion for machines. Whether on the roadways or the trails, the Black Hills have so much to offer. RumbleOn has been a valued partner with Sturgis since 2018, and we look forward to our continued partnership and to fueling the passion for motorsports into the future.”

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. is the nation's first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn is revolutionizing the customer experience for outdoor enthusiasts across the country and making powersport vehicles accessible to more people, in more places than ever before. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com.