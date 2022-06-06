VICI Properties Inc. Announces First Transaction With Cabot and Entry Into ‘Destination Golf Experience’ Sector

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI,” “VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, announced today that it has entered into a delayed draw term loan facility for up to $120 million (the “Loan Facility”) and a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Cabot, a developer, owner and operator of world-class destination golf resorts and communities. The proceeds of the Loan Facility will be used to fund Cabot’s property-wide transformation of Cabot Citrus Farms in Brooksville, Florida, with the addition of a new clubhouse, luxury lodging, health and wellness facilities and a vibrant village center. Cabot Citrus Farms will be the first American property in Cabot’s diverse collection of luxury golf and master-planned communities and is expected to open in 2023. Pursuant to the Purchase and Sale Agreement, VICI will convert a portion of the Loan Facility into the ownership of certain Cabot Citrus Farms real estate assets and simultaneously enter into a triple-net lease with Cabot that has an initial term of 25 years, with five 5-year tenant renewal options. This Cabot Citrus Farms transaction marks the first transaction in the broader Cabot-VICI investment partnership.

Key Comments

Entry into ‘Pilgrimage Experience Sector’ —Edward Pitoniak, VICI Chief Executive Officer: “ Over the last two years, as we’ve surveyed the global experiential landscape, we’ve become very interested in what we, at VICI, call ‘pilgrimage experiences.’ These are recreational, leisure, cultural and other life-enhancing experiences that stand as the pinnacle experiences in their categories. At VICI, we’re determined to become a preferred partner to these place-makers and experience creators. Accordingly, we’re very proud and excited to announce our new partnership with Cabot, one of the world’s leading developers and operators of pilgrimage golf experiences.”

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 43 gaming facilities comprising over 122 million square feet and features approximately 58,700 hotel rooms and more than 450 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC, MGM Resorts International, Penn National Gaming, Inc., and The Venetian Las Vegas. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

About Cabot and Cabot Citrus Farms

Cabot is the developer and operator of luxury residential, resort, and golf destinations. Its portfolio includes Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Canada, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Canada, and Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, USA. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings, and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property, where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination-specific experiences and unparalleled quality of service.

Located in the central-west region of Florida, aptly known as the Nature Coast, Cabot Citrus Farms is set across 1,200-acres of pristine natural beauty. Boasting dramatic elevation changes, sandy soil, and rolling hills canopied by towering sand pines, palmetto trees, and century-old moss-covered oaks, the unique landscape is truly enchanting. The newly acquired Cabot property will re-emerge as a vibrant destination known for incredible golf and world-class real-estate, surrounded by a serene natural landscape.

Cabot Citrus Farms is set to open in 2023 with two 18-hole golf courses, a par-3 course, a new 9-hole course, a new clubhouse and an unparalleled practice facility. In addition to golf, the property will offer luxury accommodations, real estate, food and beverage offerings, and amenities.

For additional information, please visit www.thecabotcollection.com and www.cabotcitrusfarms.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Important risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial position (including those stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the economic conditions as a result thereof and risks relating to the Company’s pending transactions) are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.