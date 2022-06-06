Total Wine & More Selects o9 Solutions as Its Omnichannel Retail Planning Platform Partner

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that Total Wine & More has selected the o9 Digital Brain to power its omnichannel retail planning platform and accelerate the retailer’s digital transformation journey.

Founded in 1991, Total Wine & More has grown to be the nation’s largest independently owned retailer of fine wine, beer and spirits. The company currently operates 231 stores located in 27 states with each store and its team members focused on providing customers with what they deserve: the greatest selection, best-in-class customer service and the lowest prices in the market.

“The ability to provide our customers with wine, beer and spirits in every style and price range across all selling channels is fundamental to our business,” said Tom Kooser, Chief Technology Officer, Total Wine & More. “We know that in today’s rapidly changing, complex business environment we must transition to a digital operating model that allows us to make quick, data-supported decisions. o9’s AI-driven Digital Brain stood out for its ability to help us greatly improve forecast accuracy, alignment and accountability across the enterprise.”

With o9’s Digital Brain platform powered by its patented, industry-leading graph cube technology, the retailer’s cross-functional teams will be able to incorporate external factors like weather patterns and local events into the demand forecast, run scenarios in real time and make data-driven planning decisions with the ability to quickly adapt to changing market conditions. Ultimately, using o9’s single-code, integrated platform will enhance and expand Total Wine & More’s demand forecasting, replenishment and allocation planning, merchandise financial planning, inventory optimization and supplier collaboration capabilities.

“Retailers everywhere are looking to leverage AI-powered technology to capture deeper insights, anticipate customer needs and proactively deliver across every channel,” said Igor Rikalo, President & Chief Operating Officer, o9 Solutions. “We look forward to helping Total Wine & More accelerate its digital transformation journey by providing it with an AI-powered planning and decision-making platform that facilitates collaboration between commercial, operational, and finance teams, as well as allows users to conduct real-time scenario planning that drives faster, more data-driven decisions that are connected across the enterprise.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.