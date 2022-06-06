Parse Biosciences Announces Partnership with Molecular Diagnostics Korea

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, a leading provider of scalable single-cell sequencing solutions, today announced a partnership with Molecular Diagnostics Korea (MDxK) that will expand its presence in Asia by providing its entire line of Evercode™ Whole Transcriptome products as well as Cell and Nuclei Fixation kits in South Korea.

MDxK provides instruments, consumables, and various services to support molecular research. The company’s specialization in areas of multi-omics, biologics, crystallography, and bio-banking has led to its status as a premier supplier of research tools with superior outcomes.

The partnership comes shortly after the announcement of Parse Biosciences’ $41.5M Series B round in February 2022, which is enabling the company to expand commercialization of its single-cell RNA-Seq products in response to growing demand. It further provides distribution support for the expanding product portfolio, which includes applications in immune profiling, chromatin profiling, CRISPR screens, and targeted gene panels. The Parse Biosciences approach to single-cell sequencing is based on the Evercode technology, a patented technique of split-pool combinatorial barcoding that enables researchers to sequence cells at scale without the need for expensive lab equipment.

“We are working hard to bring simpler, more scalable, and affordable solutions to researchers, regardless of location,” said Alex Rosenberg, CEO and Co-founder of Parse Biosciences. “We are thrilled to partner with MDxK to broaden access to our technology and support the growing single-cell sequencing community worldwide.”

“We are very pleased to work with Parse Biosciences and proud of providing such advanced technology to the rapidly growing single-cell research field,” said MDxK CEO SungBo Shim. “We believe these scalable solutions give researchers broader and deeper biological insight with more cost effectiveness.”

Access to the Parse Biosciences technology has grown rapidly since the commercial availability of its products in 2021. Since expanding beyond North America to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia, Parse is now used in over 300 labs across the globe.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a Seattle-based company with the mission of accelerating progress in human health and scientific research. At the core of our company is our pioneering approach for single-cell sequencing. Single-cell sequencing has already enabled groundbreaking discoveries which have led to new understandings of cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system. At Parse Biosciences, we are providing researchers with the ability to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease. To learn more, visit https://www.parsebiosciences.com/.

About MDxK

MDxK, Inc. selects the state-of-the-art technologies and products that have been successfully commercialized based on creative research ideas in the biological science field and introduces them to researchers so that they can implement products suitable for research purposes. In addition, by supporting the latest technology trends and tech support, we help researchers achieve good results. We focus on molecular biology research aimed at molecular diagnoses such as protein crystallography, automated equipment, bio-sample banking and management, genome analysis, cell analysis related to biologics research, and single-cell multi-omics. To learn more, visit www.mdxk.co.kr.