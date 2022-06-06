ORGOVYX® (relugolix) Now Available from Onco360 for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Advanced Prostate Cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, has been selected by Myovant Sciences to be a specialty pharmacy partner for ORGOVYX® (relugolix), which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

“Onco360 is honored to become a specialty pharmacy provider for ORGOVYX patients,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer, Onco360. “We are committed to supporting the highly specialized needs of patients battling advanced prostate cancer across the United States.”

According to the National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program, it is estimated that 268,490 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in 2022 with a corresponding 34,500 deaths as a result of the malignancy. Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in male patients. The median age at the time of initial prostate cancer diagnosis is 67 years old with 92.5% of cases occurring in patients who are at least 55 years old. When considering all stages of disease, prostate cancer has a 96.8% five-year overall survival (OS).1

ORGOVYX® is commercialized by Myovant Sciences, Inc. and Pfizer, Inc. Please see the full prescribing information for ORGOVYX at Orgovyx Prescribing Information.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy:

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

