Healthfirst Holds Health & Wellness Expo in the Bronx

Join us at the Healthfirst Health & Wellness Expo for a fun-filled day of live entertainment, activities for kids and fitness classes in the Bronx.

Join us at the Healthfirst Health & Wellness Expo for a fun-filled day of live entertainment, activities for kids and fitness classes in the Bronx.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthfirst is excited to bring its Health & Wellness Expo back to the Bronx on Saturday, June 11, 2022 (rain or shine), at the Claremont Neighborhood Center, 489 E 169th Street.

The Expo, which is free and open to the public, is an ideal opportunity for the community to learn about disease management, prevention, and lifestyle changes, while engaging in family-friendly activities. New to the Expo are wellness workshops and an indoor medical pavilion.

The day kicks off with a Town Hall Breakfast—Shaping a Brighter Future for the Health of Black and Brown Women—from 10am to 11:30am. Coach Gessie Thompson, CEO, TheDeToxNow.com, will moderate this empowering event, which will explore topics such as racial and female health disparities and maternal health and will feature a high-powered list of speakers that includes Errol Pierre, SVP State Programs, Healthfirst; Dr. Sophia Lubin, DO, FACOG, Maimonides Medical Center; Keneca Boyce, PhD, LMSW, Founder, Multiple Avenues to Success; and Bruce McIntyre III, Bronx Maternal Health Board/Founder saveArose. Register to attend the event at Healthfirst Town Hall on Women’s Health.

The Expo will run from noon to 5 pm and includes Wellness Workshops led by industry experts covering topics such as pediatric asthma, nutrition, emotional wellness, and women’s health; The Medical Pavilion providing free medical screenings; The Fitness Zone leading interactive workouts with fitness instructors; a Spa Area with a barbershop for men, manicures, and facials; The Kids’ Zone featuring music and games such as baseball, soccer, a rock climbing wall, and video games; and The Main Stage showcasing live entertainment throughout the day, including Trusol, Petawane, and IMG Ft. Parzero.

“We are excited to bring the Healthfirst Health & Wellness Expo back to the Bronx. As we have been reminded over the past few years, not only is it important to manage your own health—to take steps to prevent and protect yourself from disease—it is also important to safeguard the health and well-being of the communities in which we live,” said Miguel Centeno, Vice President, Healthfirst, Community Engagement. “The Expo offers health education and exposes people to a wide variety of tools, products, and services that can help them to take the necessary steps to manage common health issues if we all work together.”

“After a long hiatus, the Bronx is proud to welcome the Healthfirst Health & Wellness Expo back to Claremont Village this year,” said Vanessa L. Gibson, Bronx Borough President. “I was a supporter of this event during my time in the City Council and appreciate Healthfirst’s efforts to keep our community strong by offering our residents access to medical screenings, workshops, and fitness activities that will educate and empower them to take charge of their health.”

Healthfirst aims to create a premier experience to address the health needs of the communities we serve. Our presenting partners are the Claremont Neighborhood Community Center; NYPD Community Affairs, Bronx Borough Patrol; BronxCare; and Montefiore Einstein.

For more information on the 2022 Health & Wellness Expo, visit the Healthfirst Facebook page.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst is the largest not-for-profit health insurer in New York State, earning the trust of 1.7 million members by ensuring access to affordable and high-quality healthcare. Sponsored by downstate New York’s leading hospital systems, Healthfirst’s unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by partnering closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst is also a pioneer of the value-based care model, now recognized as a national best practice. For nearly 30 years, Healthfirst has worked with its network of hospital systems, community providers, and partners to improve health outcomes and advance health equity through better access to care—especially in underserved communities adversely impacted by disease, health disparities, and socioeconomic barriers to optimal health. Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It offers market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, Essential Plans, and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long Island, as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.