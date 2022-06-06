Great American Insurance Group Becomes Exclusive Accident & Health Carrier for TrustedChoice.com

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great American Insurance Group’s Accident & Health (A&H) Division, known as pomi®, has become the exclusive accident and health carrier for TrustedChoice.com. Pomi (an acronym for Peace of Mind Insurance), is a convenient digital platform for brokers and agents to quickly click, quote and bind the majority of their A&H policies in under two minutes. The underwriting team can also handle more complex group accident policies. Pomi offers access to coverages specialized for entities such as schools, nonprofits, camps, daycares, gyms and youth sports organizations.

“We’re excited for this relationship with TrustedChoice.com,” said Jim Slate, Divisional President – Accident & Health, Great American Insurance Group. “It’s really all about visibility and educating clients and agents, on the importance of adding group accident coverage to a comprehensive insurance package. TrustedChoice.com gives us the platform and audience to help tell our story,” Slate added.

Agents, as well as insureds, can search for group accident insurance on TrustedChoice.com and learn about coverages available via the pomi digital portal. The company profile page features information on market appetite and coverages, along with a video that explains coverage benefits and how group accident insurance works.

“We really see pomi as a unique opportunity,” said Michael Wnek, SVP of Operations, TrustedChoice.com. “We are pleased to feature a new line of coverage that we haven’t had before. We’re continually looking for ways to expand our offerings and solidify ourselves as a trusted resource for both agent and client needs,” Wnek added.

To learn more about pomi or to get appointed, visit getpomi.com.

About pomi (Great American’s Accident & Health Division)

Pomi offers an array of accident and health insurance coverages for organizations, nonprofits and businesses. Our coverage provides broad-based solutions for losses that may result from an accident and aims to protect what matters most. Pomi includes a digital platform featuring a “click and bind” method to allow brokers to quickly fulfill needs of their insureds in just a few minutes. Policies are underwritten by Great American Insurance Company. Digital platforms may not be available at all times. Not available in all states.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed December 3, 2021). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

About TrustedChoice.com

TrustedChoice.com is one of the most popular insurance websites in the United States, and is home of the largest and most comprehensive directory of independent insurance agencies in the world. In fact, TrustedChoice.com was named the Best Insurance Website for 2020. It offers online insurance consumers a retail-like buying experience, connecting the right risk to the right agent at the right buying moment. TrustedChoice.com’s Advantage digital marketing platform allows agents and insurers to compete in a digital-first marketplace, enabling them to scale their brand visibility in order to gain and retain clients.

The national agency directory is home to the world’s largest collection of independent insurance agents, partnered with the best insurance companies. Together, TrustedChoice.com helps deliver the expert customer experience shoppers need with the coverage and cost they deserve.

