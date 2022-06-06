O’Charley’s Announces ‘Drive For 5’ Promotion and NASCAR Sweepstakes with Coca-Cola Company

O'Charley's 'Drive For 5' is giving guests $5 Chicken Tender Nachos the Monday after any NASCAR race where a Coke Racing Family Driver finishes in the Top 5. (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the classic American restaurant with 147 locations across 17 states, today announced a major summer of NASCAR fun and O’Mazing food with Coca-Cola, the Premier Partner of NASCAR®.

From June 13 through September 5, O’Charley’s will offer the ‘Drive For 5’ promotion, which gives guests the ability to purchase O’Charley’s brand new Chicken Tender Nachos alongside a Coke Zero for only $5 on the Monday following any NASCAR race where a Coca-Cola Racing Family Driver finishes in the top 5.

The all-new Chicken Tender Nachos are sure to be a guest favorite. The nachos feature O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders, chopped and on top of warm tortilla chips and queso, layered with shredded cheddar, Pico de Gallo, and fresh jalapenos. The Chicken Tender Nachos come drizzled in a special signature Smokey Honey Mustard that makes for an all new nacho experience and are topped with chopped cilantro.

The Coke Family of NASCAR Drivers includes Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman, and Daniel Suarez. There are twelve total races while ‘Drive For 5’ runs.

O’Charley’s is also hosting a series of NASCAR Parking Lot Parties this summer with Coca-Cola, featuring food, family fun and special appearances by the Coca-Cola Racing Family Drivers. The parties have NASCAR Show Cars, race simulators, ticket giveaways and much more fun for the entire family. Each party will be held the week before NASCAR races in Atlanta, Bristol, Charlotte and Nashville. The first party was held in Charlotte ahead of the Coca-Cola 600.

Upping the ante even more, O’Charley’s is also launching a NASCAR sweepstakes that will run from August 1 to September 4. The grand prize of the sweepstakes is a NASCAR weekend, which includes VIP tickets, travel, and hotel for the Bank of America Roval 400 NASCAR race in Charlotte, NC on October 9. Other prizes include Yeti coolers and O’Charley’s gift cards.

Guests can enter the NASCAR sweepstakes at any of their favorite O’Charley’s locations or online at ocharleys.com.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 147 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brand, our portfolio includes AdeS, Ayataka, Costa, Dasani, Del Valle, Fanta, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest, innocent, Minute Maid, Powerade, Simply, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.