Cubic Awarded United States Air Force Contract for P5 Combat Training Security Update

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation, Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) division today announced that it has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Air Force for the P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) System Security Update (SSU). Cubic’s P5 SSU solution features a low-risk, flight-proven, National Security Agency (NSA)-certified Type 1 multilevel encryptor that enables or restricts the access and transfer of information between security domains on the P5CTS without modifying the current training Concept of Operations (CONOPS).

With P5 SSU, 4th Gen aircraft will eventually be capable of training securely with over 600 fielded 5th Gen F-35s equipped with encrypted P5 to protect the Techniques, Tactics and Procedures (TTPs) from enemy exploitation.

“Cubic’s current P5CTS/TCTS allows aircrew to train anywhere, anytime and capture live training truth data for post mission analysis and debriefing. Cubic is honored to be selected as the prime contractor for P5 SSU,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “We look forward to delivering this critical air combat training upgrade to our warfighters.”

Cubic’s current P5CTS is the ACMI system used worldwide by over 20 countries. The P5 SSU will deliver in the next 18-24 months and provide encryption for a portion of the US P5 infrastructure with a form fit, field modified upgrade, and possible future FMS customer upgrades. This update will allow warfighters to increase the effectiveness of their current air combat training.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve military effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.