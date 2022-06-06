Atmosfy Delivers User Generated Video at Scale with Cloudinary

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, today announced that Atmosfy, a popular dining and hospitality app, is using Cloudinary to automate and scale its use of video-based user generated content (UGC). For platforms like Atmosfy, capturing user attention and providing an engaging digital experience requires the instant availability of high-quality visual content for each user at a global scale, which would strain backend architecture and internal developer resources without a tool like Cloudinary to manage it.

Founded by former Air Force Captain Michael Ebel with a mission to inspire others, share experiences and support local businesses, the San Francisco-based company combines videos and reviews from 100 countries and 5,000 cities to help users browse and explore nearby restaurants, cafes, bars and nightclubs. The app can also generate personalized video recommendations so users can discover unique experiences from their phones. Users can then build their own personal map of favorite places to share with friends and their community. To provide a fast and seamless one-of-a-kind visual experience to every user at this scale, Atmosfy turned to Cloudinary to fully automate the video optimization and delivery process.

“Atmosfy was built based on one simple concept - a video is worth a thousand pictures. Capturing a dining experience which shows everything from the atmosphere to the cuisine gives people a realistic and authentic perception of a restaurant and makes them far more likely to make a reservation,” said Michael Ebel, CEO of Atmosfy. “At the same time, it’s imperative that every user has access to the highest quality videos without any delay. This would be nearly impossible to manage manually, but with Cloudinary’s intelligent video management solution, we can do it efficiently at a global scale.

Atmosfy selected Cloudinary for its AI-based, dynamic video API solution to easily manage, optimize and deliver UGC video to users wherever they are. Cloudinary automates this process by auto-formatting videos to the ideal display format for users’ devices and browsers without compromising resolution quality. Cloudinary’s AI technology also enables Atmosfy’s engineering and marketing teams to seamlessly manage UGC videos by automatically applying tags for discoverability and generating multiple asset derivatives for ideal delivery across social media, email, and other platforms.

“Video content is critical for any business looking to engage today, and we know user generated content boosts engagement and purchasing decisions. Yet applying video UGC to digital experiences at scale without affecting bandwidth and web performance continues to be a challenge for brands,” said Amit Erental, Senior Manager, Business Lines, Cloudinary. “We’re thrilled to work with Atmosfy as they continue to grow their business and create authentic visual connections across their global ecosystem of businesses and users.”

Atmosfy joins a growing list of travel and hospitality companies using Cloudinary for their media experience needs, including HolidayCheck, lastminute.com, Simplotel, trivago, VELTRA and others.

About Atmosfy

Atmosfy is a dining and nightlife app that empowers its users to quickly and deeply explore options through video in more than 100 countries and 5,000 cities. By watching 10-second, engaging videos from recent customers, Atmosfy users can easily navigate local destinations, or go anywhere in the world to explore new experiences in real-time. The platform makes it easy for users to instantly find exactly what they’re looking for by filtering by distance, cuisine, feature, price, and more. To learn more, visit: bit.ly/atmosfyapp or watch this video.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary’s mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With 60 billion assets under management and nearly 10,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to manage, transform, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Peloton, Petco, and Tesla are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.