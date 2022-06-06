Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Joins Forces with KPMG LLP to Deliver News Updates and Insights.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As companies struggle to keep pace against the dynamic backdrop of accelerating legislative, regulatory and technological change, strategic decision-making is paramount to business success. Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and KPMG LLP, the tax, audit and advisory firm, have announced a new agreement that expands access to thought leaders to support tax and audit professionals while they navigate the current landscape. KPMG content from audit and tax leaders will now be available via two award-winning Wolters Kluwer research platforms.

The Wolters Kluwer CCH® AnswerConnect platform will host content from KPMG TaxNewsFlash, which is content authored by the Big Four firm’s Washington National Tax professionals – many of whom have prior experience at the US Department of the Treasury, the Internal Revenue Service, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and state and local government positions with firsthand experience drafting laws and regulations and negotiating international tax agreements.

The Wolters Kluwer CCH® Accounting Research Manager® platform will host KPMG Audit Insights, a series of compelling articles that provide fresh perspectives on trends across the audit and accounting landscape. Topics include industry trends, ESG, board leadership, the evolving regulatory landscape, technology and more, and feature commentary by leaders from across the practice.

The improved platforms offer companies a 360° view of current legislative and regulatory updates, explanations, cases, IRS publications, forms & instructions and time-saving practice tools. Businesses use the suite of functions within the platforms when planning and strategizing, staying abreast of need-to-know information and one step ahead of competitors.

More about the CCH® AnswerConnect and CCH® Accounting Research Manager® platforms

Provides trusted answers to top-of-mind tax questions

Increases efficiency and improves workflow with all information on central platforms

Allows businesses with lean tax and accounting departments to easily outsource expertise

Delivers accurate financial reporting in the face of constantly changing rules and regulation

CCH® AnswerConnect subscribers can access KPMG TaxNewsFlash on the News tab and CCH® Accounting Research Manager® subscribers can access KPMG Audit Insights on the homepage.

Quotes from Leadership

“Our partnership with KPMG demonstrates our commitment to ensure customers have easy access to guidance and perspective from the best and brightest in the industry. Bringing key KPMG thought leadership into our powerful research platforms extends the depth and breadth of valuable insights to our customers.” – Renee Davis Malott, Vice President of Global Accounts, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

“KPMG and Wolters Kluwer are on a mission to help business leaders stay abreast of the evolving tax landscape in order to anticipate impact and enable sound decisions. By combining Wolters Kluwer’s suite of knowledge-based tools with the tax technical knowledge and experience of KPMG Washington National Tax we are able to share timely legislative, regulatory and global updates that equip companies with valuable insights to support business needs and inform effective engagement.” – Manal Corwin, Principal in Charge, Washington National Tax, KPMG LLP

“For KPMG, delivering a better Audit experience includes providing business leaders with timely insight around the dynamically changing business landscape, and how technology, industry trends and changes in the audit profession itself will impact their ability to deliver value for investors and in the capital markets.” – Stacy Nahas, U.S. Audit Chief Client Care Officer, KPMG LLP

“Today, more than ever, professionals rely on us to help them navigate the complex and ever-changing global tax landscape with unprecedented access to expert content. With the addition of KPMG TaxNewsFlash and KPMG Audit Insights, we are linking valuable Big 4 perspective and thought leadership to our deep expertise to help tax professionals get the critical information they need, how they need it, when they need it. It is yet another example of how we are continuously enhancing our platforms with the latest tools and content to help professionals work smarter.” – Dean Sonderegger, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, Research & Learning, US and Canada

