Deepfence and Lightstream Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Runtime Security for Enterprises Globally

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepfence, a pioneer in the emerging security observability and protection space, today announced a strategic partnership with Lightstream, a managed security solutions provider, to deliver the technology and cybersecurity enterprises need to enhance their security posture all the way through the critical stage of securing their runtime environments. Lightstream currently supports customers across 70+ global markets where they can provide Deepfence’s security observability solutions to protect cloud and container native environments.

Cybersecurity programs require global staff with specialized, technical skills that take significant time for an organization to build or hire for. According to a report from the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education within NIST, there is an estimated worldwide shortage of 2.72 million cybersecurity professionals. This shortage of trained professionals leaves many companies vulnerable to cyber attacks.

With the new partnership between Deepfence and Lightstream, organizations that want to run Deepfence’s flagship ThreatStryker solution, either on-premise or in the cloud via Deepfence Cloud, can rely on Lightstream to operationalize capabilities to drive business outcomes and fully manage their deployments by combining expert resources with the right technologies to protect any target. ThreatStryker is unique in the industry for its ability to observe runtime indicators of attack (IoA) and indicators of compromise (IoC), and correlate events to tell the story of each attack as it evolves.

“Deepfence’s ability to rapidly identify critical vulnerabilities and apply targeted remediation against threats at runtime are key to helping our clients stay ahead of attackers,” said Joe Vadakkan, Global Executive Vice President for Sales and Engineering at Lightstream. “The combination of Deepfence’s cloud native runtime security technology paired with Lightstream’s cloud and security expertise gives organizations instant access to a comprehensive cybersecurity program to protect all their cloud workloads.”

By helping customers use ThreatStryker to better detect and remediate attack behavior in real time across clouds, containers, and serverless environments, Lightstream and its clients can establish a mature security practice capable of thwarting highly sophisticated attacks, protecting applications and data, and reducing exposure to risk.

“We are excited to partner with Lightstream and to extend the power of ThreatStryker and Deepfence Cloud to Lightstream’s clients,” said Sandeep Lahane, Co-Founder and CEO at Deepfence. “IT, security, and development pros today must act like detectives, looking beyond obvious open doors for signs of trouble. Using ThreatStryker or Deepfence Cloud, Lightstream can offer its clients the ability to identify even the most subtle signs of attack and then remediate in a purposeful way.”

This partnership comes at a critical juncture where security threats have become a daily occurrence and will only continue to grow in terms of attack vectors and scale. The recent Verizon 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report noted that “financially motivated criminals and nefarious nation-state actors have rarely, if ever, come out swinging the way they did over the last 12 months.” Without more sophisticated security approaches and joint solutions by leading companies, the next 12 months and beyond won’t be any different for organizations both large and small.

About Deepfence

Deepfence is an essential security observability platform for cloud and container native environments. Based on a “security as a microservice” model, Deepfence measures and maps runtime attack surfaces, and provides full-stack protection from known and unknown threats. Deepfence ThreatMapper helps protect the increasingly vulnerable software supply chain by automatically scanning, mapping and ranking application vulnerabilities and sensitive secrets in running containers, images, hosts and repositories—from development through production. Deepfence ThreatStryker uses industry attack heuristics to interpret ThreatMapper intelligence and telemetry, identifying attacks-in-progress and deploying mitigating firewall and quarantine measures. To learn more, visit deepfence.io.

About Lightstream

Lightstream provides full-service cloud and connectivity solutions to enterprises worldwide with a focus on managed security and cloud services, network transformation, cloud infrastructure implementation, security and support. By helping our customers build strong cloud and networking foundations through enhanced customer care, we not only design and support core enterprise solutions, but also serve as a single trusted advisor for their complex technology infrastructure needs. Visit us at http://www.lightstream.tech or connect with us on LinkedIn.