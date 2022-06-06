Mitsubishi Electric Automation and Realtime Robotics Speed Programming and Deployment Time for Industrial Robots

BOSTON & DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realtime Robotics, the leader in autonomous motion planning for industrial robots, today announced that it has collaborated with Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc., a global leader in automation, to speed the programming and control of industrial robots with innovative motion control and collision avoidance software.

The two companies will be demonstrating the powerful combination of Realtime Robotics RapidPlan robot programming and motion control software with Mitsubishi Electric’s industrial robots in a demo cell in Mitsubishi Electric Automation’s booth (#1023) at Automate 2022, taking place at the Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit, MI, from June 6-9, 2022.

In the demo, two robots (RV-7FRL and RV-8CRL) simulate moving to various points of interest on the workpiece, while the ASSISTA collaborative robot moves to inspect various points of interest. Using a touch screen, a show attendee can tap to modify target allocation, add/remove existing, drag and drop targets to change their order. An attendee can start, stop and reset all or individual robots without any reprogramming or motion plan validation.

“The time spent programming and re-programming industrial robots is typically recognized as a task that can capture far too much of an engineer’s time,” said Peter Howard, CEO at Realtime Robotics. “We’re lucky to work with a partner such as Mitsubishi Electric that understands how improving this process can be a massive improvement for manufacturers.”

Patrick Varley, the Product Marketing Manager for Mechatronics at Mitsubishi Electric Automation, will be hosting a one-on-one fireside chat discussion with Tom Munger, Director of North American Sales at Realtime Robotics on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 10:30 am EDT. The chat will take place in Mitsubishi Electric Automation’s booth (#1023), and the two will discuss how multi-robot work cells can operate safely at a productive pace in unstructured and dynamic environments.

“Realtime Robotics’ technology has the ability to speed deployment, operations and production for manufacturers, helping to improve their cost structures and time-to-market,” added Patrick Varley, Product Marketing Manager for Mechatronics at Mitsubishi Electric Automation. “It is through collaboration with the most innovative technology providers that we can truly be ‘better together.’”

In addition, at Automate 2022 Realtime Robotics announced the new version of its revolutionary RapidPlan motion planning software and that its executives are taking part in various speaking engagements at the event. For more information on Realtime Robotics and how its innovative software can improve your factory operations, click here.

About Realtime Robotics

Realtime Robotics technology generates collision-free motion plans in milliseconds for industrial robots and autonomous vehicles. Its solution empowers robots to function together in unstructured and collaborative workspaces, as well as to react to dynamic obstacles the instant changes are perceived. Its solutions expand the potential of automation. Learn more about Realtime Robotics here, watch our technology in action here and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.

Headquartered in Vernon Hills, Ill., Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. is a U.S. affiliate company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. It offers a broad product portfolio including programmable automation controllers (PAC), programmable logic controllers (PLC), human machine interfaces (HMI), variable frequency drives (VFD), servo amplifiers and motors, control software, computerized numerical controllers (CNC), motion controllers, robots, low-voltage power distribution products, and industrial sewing machines for the industrial and commercial sectors. Additional information about Mitsubishi Electric Automation is available at us.MitsubishiElectric.com/fa/en.