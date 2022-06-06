Sonoma Clean Power Executes Power Purchase Agreement with Luminia for 11.6 MW Solar Plus 8 MW Energy Storage Project

SAN DIEGO & SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luminia and Sonoma Clean Power (SCP) announced today the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the development of an 11.6 MW AC solar plus 32 MWh battery storage project in Sonoma, California. Construction of the 75-acre project is expected in the second half of 2023 in southern Sonoma County, tying into a nearby electrical substation.

“Deploying reliable solar and storage projects with community choice aggregators like Sonoma Clean Power reinforces renewable energy as the new standard in our daily energy lives,” said Dale A. Vander Woude, chief investment officer of Luminia. “We formed an excellent team with Kenwood Investments to provide Sonoma Clean Power with a solution for its resource adequacy demand, which is what brought this important project to fruition in Sonoma County.”

In addition to the PPA, Luminia and Kenwood Investments, LLC, are managing the late-stage development of the project. Once completed, SCP will dispatch the 100 percent renewable, locally generated electricity to its EverGreen premium service customers throughout Sonoma and Mendocino counties. The 11.6 MW AC solar PV system also includes 32 MWh of lithium-ion battery storage that can distribute stored solar power across the grid during peak evening hours.

“Our mission is to make cleaner electricity accessible to our customers by putting the power to procure energy in the hands of local communities,” said Deb Emerson, managing director of procurement for Sonoma Clean Power. “With this solar and storage project we can provide renewable energy on-demand, regardless of the time of day, and promote 100 percent carbon-free energy generated right here in Sonoma County.”

Sonoma Clean Power has set the bar when it comes to renewable electricity options for residential and commercial customers. EverGreen is the only generation service in the U.S. that is truly renewable 24/7. EverGreen utilizes solar and geothermal power from facilities located exclusively in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

Darius Anderson, managing member of Kenwood Investments, said, “It is an honor to work with Sonoma Clean Power, County stakeholders and Luminia on this important solar project for the Sonoma community.”

SCP issued a Request for Proposals in June 2021 in response to the Board’s request to procure more local renewable resources for EverGreen. The companies then entered into an exclusivity agreement for the project in November 2021.

To learn more about Luminia’s unique solar PV and energy efficiency financing solutions for commercial and community projects, visit luminia.io. To learn more about SCP’s EverGreen-Local Resource Plan, visit sonomacleanpower.org/programs/evergreen.

About Luminia

Founded in 2019, California-based Luminia provides unique financing and technology platform solutions that enable the deployment of commercial property sustainability improvements at scale. Through novel financing options and artificial intelligence-driven commercial real estate portfolio analysis, Luminia empowers commercial and industrial property owners to implement holistic clean energy and energy efficiency upgrades without barriers. Luminia’s solutions are purpose built to offer the greatest potential economic benefit and advance a property’s ability to meet ESG requirements. For more information, visit luminia.io.

About Sonoma Clean Power

SCP is the not-for-profit public power provider that operates a Community Choice Aggregation or ‘CCA’ for Sonoma and Mendocino counties, serving a population of about a half-million. SCP has operated for 8 years, serving all the cities and unincorporated areas of the two counties except Healdsburg and Ukiah, where long-standing municipal power providers exist. In downtown Santa Rosa, SCP operates the only Advanced Energy Center in the United States dedicated to helping customers transition to 100% renewable energy for their homes, businesses, and cars. SCP is also the only power provider in California offering 100% renewable energy twenty-four per day, every day of the year. To learn more, visit sonomacleanpower.org or call 1 (855) 202-2139.