H5 Data Centers and Arelion Expand Connectivity Opportunities in Ohio

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, announced today that Arelion, the world’s top ranked global IP backbone, has deployed a new point-of-presence (PoP) at 1625 Rockwell Avenue in downtown Cleveland. Arelion adds to a growing list of service providers interconnecting at H5 Data Centers’ 351,000 square-foot data center, one of the largest multi-tenant data centers in Ohio.

Arelion expanded its global backbone (AS1299) to the Cleveland data center in order to serve leading enterprises and cloud service providers in the area with IP transit and its full suite of enterprise services. H5 Data Centers’ Cleveland data center is one of the most interconnected sites in the region with direct access to more than 25 network service providers.

"Our data center in downtown Cleveland is one of the preeminent locations for enterprises and cloud service providers alike to house their mission-critical assets," said Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers. "Arelion will be a great addition to our interconnect ecosystem as service providers continue to build out additional routers and long haul fiber to better support the greater Ohio community."

“We are thrilled to collaborate with H5 Data Centers as we continue expanding our network in response to customer demand in North America,” said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business and Network Development, Arelion. “The addition of the Cleveland, Ohio PoP supports area growth by providing high-quality local connectivity at scale for businesses and service providers to our global AS1299 Internet backbone and unique ecosystem of cloud, content and application providers.”

H5 Cleveland Data Center Highlights:

351,000 SF Tier III data center in downtown Cleveland

Private colocation suites, customized cages or individual cabinets

Access to multiple Internet Exchanges including the Ohio-IX, CL-IX and FD-IX

Data center qualifies for 100% Ohio-state sales & use tax abatement incentives

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world’s #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States with over 3 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates 22 data centers in 20 markets. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.