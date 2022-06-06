Serotiny Announces a Research Collaboration With Janssen to Optimize Designs for Chimeric Antigen Receptors Signaling Domains

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serotiny, a leader in high-throughput therapeutic Multi-Domain Protein (tMDP) engineering, announced today a collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to optimize CAR designs for cellular therapy. The collaboration will leverage Serotiny’s tMDP mining and design capabilities with Janssen’s antibody development and cell therapy expertise to create next generation CAR-based cell therapies that will potentially have improved therapeutic function and enhanced clinical benefit. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

“We’re excited to be working with Janssen scientists,” said Colin Farlow, J.D., Serotiny’s CEO. “At Serotiny, we look forward to advancing our platform and efforts in discovering and developing proteins with novel function for the purpose of enhancing the therapeutic utility of next-generation cell therapies.”

Serotiny is located at the Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS incubator in South San Francisco, CA.

About Serotiny

Serotiny is a pre-clinical discovery company building better gene and cell therapies through engineering Therapeutic Multi-Domain Proteins (tMDP) such as Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs), alternative CARs, accessory proteins and gene editing systems in high-throughput. At the heart of Serotiny’s technology is a discovery platform that harmonizes computationally aided protein design, high-throughput cellular assays, and next generation sequencing, in order to engineer multi-domain proteins. Serotiny’s platform utilizes proprietary constraints to engineer large and often unstructured multi-domain proteins to control the properties of the mammalian cells in which they are expressed. Serotiny encodes these constraints into its platform to create a scaled design-build-test-learn process that takes advantage of a cross disciplinary approach utilizing synthetic biology, immunology, machine learning, software engineering and bioinformatics. For more info visit www.serotiny.bio, or contact Colin Farlow at info@serotiny.bio.