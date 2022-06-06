National Women in the Workplace Survey: Women with Menopausal Symptoms Suffer in Silence in the Workplace

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biote, a leading hormone optimization company, today publicly released findings of a 2022 “Women in the Workplace” survey which shows a generation of women in the workforce who are suffering in silence, doubting that their employer or workplace will support them as they shift into this natural life stage.

Although many women reported that menopause symptoms were negatively impacting their work and career, the vast majority had not spoken to their employer or manager at work about it.

Terry Weber, CEO of Biote, commissioned this study through a third-party research firm after hearing stories from patients who sought help after worsening hormonal symptoms became too disruptive at work. The respondents included 1,010 women ages 50 to 65 based in the U.S. who work either full-time or part-time.

“We already knew that menopause symptoms affect 20% of the US workforce, but the large number of women who have had their work lives so strongly affected is truly striking,” said Terry Weber, CEO of Biote. “Our entire society needs to work to normalize menopause and allow the conversations. The burden of doing so shouldn’t be placed on working women who may fear for the impact on their work relationships or their careers.”

Key survey findings include:

4 out of every 10 women reported that menopause symptoms have interfered with their work performance or productivity on a weekly basis. 2 out of 10 women noted that menopause symptoms interfered with their work performances/productivity either daily or multiple times a day.

1 out of 4 women felt that their menopause symptoms negatively impacted their career development or work-related opportunities, while 17% have actually quit a job or considered quitting due to menopause symptoms.

57% of respondents said if they were considering working for a company, it would be “very important” or “somewhat important” to them if the company clearly expressed a commitment to support employees with menopause symptoms.

“We are seeing women leave the workforce in record numbers, and menopause occurs when women are most likely to move into top leadership positions,” explained Weber. “Employee retention – especially of experienced workers – must be top of mind. Our way of the future is attracting and keeping the best talent across all life stages.”

The results of the survey found that options such as flexible work schedules, work-from-home options, and individual temperature controls can be the most helpful for women in this lifestage. Weber also adds that creating a supportive environment starts at the top. “Employers and colleagues need to normalize conversations about seeking medical help. We need to make it acceptable to request and seek clinical help for menopause in the same way.”

To access the full study, visit https://biote.com/learning-center/biote-women-in-the-workplace-survey.

About Biote

Biote is a woman-led company operating a high growth, differentiated medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. Biote trains practitioners how to identify and treat early indicators of hormone-related aging conditions.