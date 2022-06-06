Spicewood Mineral Partners Closes on Initial Fund Totaling $250 Million in Capital Commitments

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spicewood Mineral Partners (“Spicewood”), a leading Dallas based mineral and energy investment firm, today announced the final closing of Spicewood Mineral Partners, L.P. (the “Fund”) with $250 million of total capital commitments. The Fund was substantially oversubscribed and exceeded its target of $200 million. Spicewood attracted backing from a diverse group of limited partners in the U.S., including endowments, foundations, fund of funds, RIAs and family offices.

“We are thankful for the support and confidence of our partners in this first outside capital fund,” said John Golden, Partner and Co-Founder of Spicewood. “Our team continues to believe in the highly attractive risk return profile of U.S. mineral assets, including Spicewood’s differentiated investment strategy, focusing on the acquisition of core assets at a value basis.”

With the Fund complete, along with two additional co-investment vehicles, Spicewood has raised approximately $400 million since December of 2020. The company has already invested roughly $270 million of the capital.

Spicewood’s investment strategy focuses on an in-depth technical understanding of the asset base, opportunistically buying off-market producing and non-producing minerals in core areas of the preeminent U.S. basins.

About Spicewood

Spicewood Mineral Partners is a Dallas-based U.S. mineral and energy investment firm. We are an investment and technology-driven firm focused on the acquisition, aggregation, and management of mineral & royalty assets within the top-tier U.S. basins, where we have downside protection from low break-even drilling economics, deep inventory potential and highest quality resource potential. Spicewood utilizes its investment process, in-house technical expertise and industry relationships in an effort to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investment partners. Spicewood’s mineral strategy is designed to provide current income for yield-focused investors. The Spicewood team is currently supported by nine investment and technical professionals with 100+ years of combined experience in the oil and gas industry.

For more information about Spicewood, please visit www.spicewoodpartners.com.