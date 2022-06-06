The WellSky® Foundation Grants $100,000 to the American Heart Association® to Provide STEM Scholarships and Educational Opportunities

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today the WellSky Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving quality of life for vulnerable populations, announced it has made donations totaling $100,000 to the American Heart Association® STEM Goes Red program.

STEM Goes Red was created to leverage American Heart Association’s legacy of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and bring awareness of these fields to young women. With a two-year, $100,000 grant from the WellSky Foundation, STEM Goes Red will assist female college students working to attain STEM-related degrees with scholarships and provide additional mentorship and educational opportunities to young women interested in STEM fields.

“ By providing young women with firsthand experience in STEM fields and access to experts, employers, and mentors, STEM Goes Red is working to make these careers achievable for all,” shared Amanda Nichols, Go Red for Women® Development Director, American Heart Association. “ The WellSky Foundation’s generous gift enables us to continue our mentorship opportunities and increase our educational support to young women pursuing STEM-related careers. We’re thrilled to further expand our services across the Kansas City region.”

WellSky recently participated in a STEM Goes Red mentoring opportunity with high school students in Kansas City Public Schools, connecting 12 women employed in STEM careers at WellSky with aspiring students. STEM Goes Red believes these types of educational touchpoints ensure female students receive information about available STEM career opportunities and understand how accessible these roles are for all interested students.

“ The WellSky Foundation remains committed to supporting organizations that make it their mission to build thriving communities,” said Andrea Morgan, executive director of the WellSky Foundation. “ STEM Goes Red is a clear example of an organization working to further career opportunities for students who have historically been underrepresented in STEM fields. The WellSky Foundation is proud to be a part of their journey and make it possible for them to advance their outreach in our hometown.”

The WellSky Foundation is an engine for change, removing social barriers to long-term health and wellness to build thriving communities. Since its inception in 2019, the WellSky Foundation has donated to 20 organizations addressing the social determinants of health. To learn more about the WellSky Foundation, visit WellSkyFoundation.org.

About the American Heart Association®

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

About the WellSky® Foundation

The WellSky Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to improving quality of life for vulnerable populations by removing social barriers to health, recovery, and lasting wellness. The WellSky Foundation is an engine for change, financially supporting organizations that enable care and healing for people, regardless of their socioeconomic status. With a deep understanding of the social determinants of health, the WellSky Foundation partners with community organizations that are boldly addressing the top four socioeconomic factors affecting long-term wellness — housing, food insecurity, transportation, and isolation. The WellSky Foundation is committed to funding and supporting organizations that protect the people and communities they serve and create better outcomes for people in need. Together with our community partners, the WellSky Foundation is breaking down social barriers to health and wellness to build thriving communities. To learn more about the WellSky Foundation, visit WellSkyFoundation.org.