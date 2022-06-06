Summer is Peak Season for Travel and Bed Bugs: How to Prevent an Infestation

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With 80% of Americans planning to travel this summer and 42% planning to travel more than they did last summer, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is here to educate travelers on how to prevent bed bugs during Bed Bug Awareness Week, this June 5 – 11.

Bed bugs are a pest you do not want to encounter as they are extremely difficult to eradicate, and infestations can spread quickly. A recent survey among 575 U.S. adults with household incomes of $75K+, commissioned by the NPMA and conducted online by The Harris Poll, found that 51% of American homeowners with household incomes of $75K+ say that bed bugs are the absolute worst. However, only about a third (36%) are concerned about encountering bed bugs during their travels this summer.

“Bed bugs are excellent hitchhikers, frequently brought into the homes of travelers. This means it’s imperative for consumers to be on high alert for these pests,” said Cindy Mannes, senior vice president of public affairs for NPMA. “If you suspect you may have bed bugs in your home, immediately contact a licensed pest control professional to identify and treat the issue.”

To help prevent bed bug encounters during your summer vacation, NPMA is sharing the following tips:

Thoroughly inspect the entire room before unpacking, including behind the headboard, under lights and inside dressers, sofas and chairs. See here for a bed bug identification guide.

Pull back sheets and inspect mattress seams and box springs, particularly at the corners, for telltale stains or spots.

Avoid placing luggage on furniture or luggage racks where bed bugs can hide unseen.

When returning home from a trip, vacuum and properly inspect suitcases before bringing into the home, then wash and dry all clothes on hot cycles.

For more information about bed bug prevention, visit PestWorld.org.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of NPMA between April 26 -28, 2022 among 575 adults ages 18+ with an annual household income of $75k+, among whom 408 are homeowners. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact eromaine@vaultcommunications.com

