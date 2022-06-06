Chimney Adds 20+ Credit Unions to its Platform to Improve Member Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chimney™, a leader in financial guidance for the digital age, today announced the addition of three credit unions to its platform, bringing the total number of credit unions to over 20 and growing fast.

Among the latest credit unions to select Chimney are:

Affinity Federal Credit Union, based in New Jersey with over $3.8 billion in assets and 200,000+ members

Wellby, based in Texas with $2.5 billion in assets and 130,000+ members

Quorum Federal Credit Union, based in New York with $1 billion in assets and 70,000+ members

Known for its next-generation tools and calculators and trusted by financial institutions across the United States, Chimney is changing the way banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders provide financial guidance to consumers. With the company’s award-winning digital tools, institutions can offer customers personalized, interactive content at scale while gathering gainful member data, creating an increase in qualified conversions across digital channels.

One credit union to recently partner with Chimney is New Jersey-based Affinity Federal Credit Union. Founded in 1935, Affinity is a full-service financial institution, member owned and community focused, with a mission to nurture member financial wellbeing. With more than 20 branches across the tri-state area, Affinity is the largest credit union headquartered in the state of New Jersey, proudly ranking in the top 2% of all credit unions in terms of asset size. The Affinity difference is about people helping people on a deeper level and understanding what YOU need to make your unique dreams a reality. As part of this commitment, the credit union has partnered with Chimney.

Matthew Covi, Co-founder and CEO of Chimney, said, “At Chimney, we are creating calculators that build trust and increase engagement. Every credit union member’s situation is unique – from their income levels to their credit backgrounds. It’s impossible to create one-size-fits-all content for this audience.”

Covi continued, “Chimney is solving for this. Calculators can provide personalization at scale. Two home shoppers with very different financial profiles can input their specific information into the same calculator and each receive a customized result that can help them decide on their next move. This is critical as more consumers expect personalized experiences – and credit unions like Wellby, Quorum FCU and Affinity know this and are leading the way.”

About Chimney™

New York-based Chimney™ is transforming the way financial institutions guide customers through their buying journey. Known for its next-generation calculators, Chimney™ delivers modern, digital tools that help banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and insurance companies compete in today’s landscape. Winner of the FinovateSpring 2021 Best of Show, Chimney™’s solutions are designed for the digital age – built to win more customers, capture better customer data and help move leads faster in the era of digital transformation. That’s why the company is trusted by over 60 of the top financial institutions nationwide, including banks, credit unions and lenders. For more information, visit www.chimney.io.