XDR Alliance Welcomes New Member VMware

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The XDR Alliance™ today welcomed VMware as a new member. This is the latest cybersecurity innovator to join the alliance and express a commitment to an open, inclusive and collaborative extended detection and response (XDR) framework. VMware brings expertise in endpoint, workload and network security efficacy and emerging threat detection capabilities to the alliance’s technical scope.

“We are thrilled to add VMware to the XDR Alliance as we continuously work towards improving security for the industry at large,” said Gorka Sadowski, chief strategy officer, Exabeam and founder of the XDR Alliance. “Most of today’s cyber attacks feature advanced tactics such as lateral movement that target legitimate tools to inflict damage. By welcoming VMware to the XDR Alliance, we can utilize its endpoint, workload, and network security expertise to drive the open XDR mission forward and ensure it is addressing these sophisticated threats.”

“Carbon Black was one of the earliest pioneers of endpoint detection and response (EDR) which fundamentally transformed security by acknowledging comprehensive telemetry is essential to defending against evolving attacks. XDR expands this concept beyond the endpoint to enable better detection, investigation, and response,” said Jason Rolleston, VP, Product Management, VMware. “Rather than building walled gardens that lock customers in, VMware believes in aligning to how customers buy and use security solutions today to enable a multi-vendor XDR solution that is far better than what any one company or closed partner program can provide.”

XDR Alliance charter

The charter of the XDR Alliance is to define and promote an open XDR framework and architecture that best works for end users; to help SecOps teams better integrate new and evolving applications and technologies; to make it easier to deliver on the value-add use cases that their organizations require; to ensure interoperability across the XDR security vendor solutions set; and to collaborate on XDR market education and awareness.

XDR Alliance members are representative of complementary technologies in security analytics, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint, email, identity, cloud, network, and OT/IoT security and threat intelligence, collaborating to provide open XDR and threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR). Alliance subcategories also include managed security service providers (MSSPs), managed detection and response services (MDRs) and systems integrators (SIs).

Founding and new members of the XDR Alliance include best-in-class cybersecurity leaders Armis, CyberArk, Exabeam, Expel, ExtraHop, Google Cloud Security, Mimecast, Netskope, Recorded Future, SentinelOne, and VMware.

The members of the XDR Alliance encourage cybersecurity and IT vendors to participate in the alliance for the continuous improvement of TDIR outcomes for security professionals everywhere. If your organization would like to apply, please visit the XDR Alliance member application page.

About XDR Alliance

The XDR Alliance™ is a partnership of best-in-class security and information technology providers organized to help security teams easily design and implement effective threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) capabilities using XDR. The mission of the alliance is to work in collaboration to make an open approach to XDR a reality for SecOps teams and help them effectively protect their organizations from adversarial behavior. Learn more at www.xdralliance.com.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.