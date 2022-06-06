10KMedia Announces Amberflo.io Joins the Agency’s Roster of Premier Startups

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--10KMedia, the boutique PR agency hyper-focused on cloud native solutions and developer tooling, today announced the addition of Amberflo.io to its roster of premier startups. Amberflo.io empowers any cloud native company to adopt a usage-based pricing model similar to Amazon Web Service (AWS). The company was founded by CEO Puneet Gupta, formerly a General Manager at AWS; and CTO Lior Mechlovich, formerly a lead software engineer at AWS.
“You have to be very thoughtful about pricing as a scaling company,” said Adam LaGreca, Founder of 10KMedia. “Pricing based on seats can limit adoption and gating features can hinder the end user’s experience. Usage-based pricing should be the de facto way companies think about pricing software for modern organizations.”
According to the 2021 State of Usage-Based Pricing Report from OpenView, “software buying has evolved and SaaS companies are increasingly moving to a usage-based pricing model to stay ahead of the curve.” The report goes on to note that “the fastest growing companies are especially likely to leverage usage-based pricing, which coincides with best-in-class CAC payback and Net Dollar Retention (NDR).”
By having access to real-time usage data, teams can quickly iterate on pricing strategy and product roadmap based on customer usage insights and revenue forecasts. The enterprise-grade platform handles the collection, transformation, aggregation, visualization, and persistence of all usage data. Amberflo.io users can choose from popular pre-built usage-based pricing models, or take complete control and define their own pricing plans from scratch.
Key Highlights
- Usage Metering. The core building block for modern organizations to understand and track real-time product adoption and usage.
- Usage-Based Pricing. Off the shelf solution for businesses looking to accelerate a product-led growth (PLG) business model.
- Developer first. Built AWS style with APIs, rich SDKs, and easy integrations.
- Generous Free Tier. Forever free. No seat-based pricing. No hidden charges.
“We spent a lot of time at AWS building and scaling usage-based cloud services with on-demand metered pricing, invoicing, and billing. We saw first hand the tremendous benefits of leading with a usage-based business model,” said Puneet Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Amberflo.io. “It drives the highest levels of revenue and product adoption, while reducing friction and improving overall organizational efficiency. It offers users a business model that is fully aligned with value and outcome.”
