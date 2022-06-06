10KMedia Announces Amberflo.io Joins the Agency’s Roster of Premier Startups

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--10KMedia, the boutique PR agency hyper-focused on cloud native solutions and developer tooling, today announced the addition of Amberflo.io to its roster of premier startups. Amberflo.io empowers any cloud native company to adopt a usage-based pricing model similar to Amazon Web Service (AWS). The company was founded by CEO Puneet Gupta, formerly a General Manager at AWS; and CTO Lior Mechlovich, formerly a lead software engineer at AWS.

“You have to be very thoughtful about pricing as a scaling company,” said Adam LaGreca, Founder of 10KMedia. “Pricing based on seats can limit adoption and gating features can hinder the end user’s experience. Usage-based pricing should be the de facto way companies think about pricing software for modern organizations.”

According to the 2021 State of Usage-Based Pricing Report from OpenView, “software buying has evolved and SaaS companies are increasingly moving to a usage-based pricing model to stay ahead of the curve.” The report goes on to note that “the fastest growing companies are especially likely to leverage usage-based pricing, which coincides with best-in-class CAC payback and Net Dollar Retention (NDR).”

By having access to real-time usage data, teams can quickly iterate on pricing strategy and product roadmap based on customer usage insights and revenue forecasts. The enterprise-grade platform handles the collection, transformation, aggregation, visualization, and persistence of all usage data. Amberflo.io users can choose from popular pre-built usage-based pricing models, or take complete control and define their own pricing plans from scratch.

Key Highlights

Usage Metering. The core building block for modern organizations to understand and track real-time product adoption and usage.

The core building block for modern organizations to understand and track real-time product adoption and usage. Usage-Based Pricing. Off the shelf solution for businesses looking to accelerate a product-led growth (PLG) business model.

Off the shelf solution for businesses looking to accelerate a product-led growth (PLG) business model. Developer first. Built AWS style with APIs, rich SDKs, and easy integrations.

Built AWS style with APIs, rich SDKs, and easy integrations. Generous Free Tier. Forever free. No seat-based pricing. No hidden charges.

“We spent a lot of time at AWS building and scaling usage-based cloud services with on-demand metered pricing, invoicing, and billing. We saw first hand the tremendous benefits of leading with a usage-based business model,” said Puneet Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Amberflo.io. “It drives the highest levels of revenue and product adoption, while reducing friction and improving overall organizational efficiency. It offers users a business model that is fully aligned with value and outcome.”

More information

Learn more and get started for free: www.amberflo.io