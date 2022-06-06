KoreFusion Capital Serves As Exclusive Financial And Strategic Advisor To Choice Financial Group In Their Investment In ModusBox

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KoreFusion Capital, the fintech and payments investment banking boutique and sister company to KoreFusion, the leading global fintech and payments consultancy, acted as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Choice Financial Group (CFG) in its strategic investment in ModusBox, a global fintech focused on real-time payments and banking-as-a-service enablement for financial institutions. CFG will co-lead the round along with a previous participating investor. This investment further solidifies CFG’s partnership with ModusBox and CFG’s continued commitment to developing innovative financial technology solutions.

Yogesh Oka, Owner of KoreFusion Capital, stated, “We are privileged to have advised CFG on its investment in ModusBox and brought our unique fintech industry knowledge and insights to bear in such a critical situation. It’s always a pleasure to work with fintech innovators like CFG and ModusBox.” This transaction reinforces KoreFusion Capital’s payments and fintech credentials and successful track record of orchestrating long-term financial and strategic value for its clients, globally.

About KoreFusion Capital

KoreFusion Capital is a specialized boutique investment bank exclusively focused on meeting the unique private placement and M&A transaction needs of fintech, payments and financial services companies. It is the sister company of the globally recognized fintech strategy consulting firm, KoreFusion LLC.

KoreFusion Capital LLC, Member FINRA / SIPC