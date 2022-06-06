EasyKnock Partners with Marketplace Homes to Provide Customers Flexibility Through Residential Sale-Leasebacks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyKnock, the first technology-enabled residential sale-leaseback platform, and Marketplace Homes, the largest broker of new construction homes in the U.S., today announced their partnership that will provide customers with the ultimate flexibility to sell and remain in their current homes while completing construction of their dream homes.

Through EasyKnock’s residential sale-leaseback programs, Marketplace Homes customers can focus on their future and convert their home equity into cash to secure and fund the build for their next home. This also allows customers to avoid the complications that come with having to list their current homes on the market such as finding temporary housing, paying storage costs and relocating outside of their community while awaiting new construction.

“EasyKnock’s partnership with Marketplace Homes will provide a more straightforward path to homeowners who are looking toward their futures,” said Jarred Kessler, CEO and founder of EasyKnock. “Given the uncertain housing market and broader supply chain issues in the U.S., customers need and deserve more flexible solutions than the traditional options. Through our collaboration with Marketplace Homes, we look forward to supporting homeowners through an exciting transition in their lives.”

Marketplace Homes is the number one real estate brokerage in the U.S. for new construction homes since 2008. As the U.S. continues to experience a housing inventory crisis and competition for new construction homes increases, many homeowners have to pay for and secure their new construction homes several months before they are move-in ready. Through EasyKnock’s solutions, these homeowners can plan ahead while staying in their current homes with an adaptable timeline.

“With competition between prospective buyers and delivery challenges in the new home market, our partnership with EasyKnock provides our customers the unique flexibility to cash out and close promptly without contingencies while avoiding multiple moves and other expensive complications,” said Andy Satkowiak, CRO of Marketplace Homes. “Our companies working together makes for an exceptionally valuable fit and allows our customers to focus on building their dream home.”

About EasyKnock

EasyKnock is a first-of-its-kind technology company whose innovative and accessible sale-leaseback solutions are revolutionizing the residential real estate space. Homeowners who sell their property to EasyKnock can remain in their homes as renters while still getting the cash they need to pursue their financial goals. Headquartered in New York City and founded in 2016, EasyKnock has over 100 employees nationwide working to help homeowners unlock their financial freedom through loan-alternative programs so they can pay off debts, buy their dream home, fund a venture, and more without the hassle of traditional lender regulations. For more information, visit www.easyknock.com.

About Marketplace Homes

Marketplace Homes is a brokerage and property management company. The brokerage sells primarily new construction homes focusing on solving contingency problems. The property management division works with investors of all sizes to acquire, rehab, lease, maintain and sell investment properties in dozens of states. Marketplace Homes leverages its infrastructure, technology, processes and relationships to solve real estate's hardest problems. For more information, visit www.marketplacehomes.com.