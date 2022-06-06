Top minds gather in Northwest Arkansas at UP.Summit to 'Transform the Moving World'

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 250 guests will descend on Northwest Arkansas today for the opening of the 2022 UP.Summit. Now in its fifth year, the UP.Summit is an invitation-only event that attracts CEOs of some of the world’s biggest companies, founders of the most inspiring start-ups, and capital allocators representing more than $1 trillion of assets under management. Their shared objective is this year’s UP.Summit theme – “Transforming the Moving World.” The UP.Summit was founded in 2017 and is jointly hosted by investment firm UP.Partners, Tom and Steuart Walton, and Ross Perot Jr, rotating between Bentonville, Ark., and Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas, annually.

This once-in-a-lifetime window into the future of transportation and mobility will feature innovators participating in deeply-engaging conversations, mind-bending technological demonstrations, and relationship-building adventures.

Arkansas leaders recently staked a claim to be the global leader in next-generation transportation by 2030. The incredible guest list and agenda for the 2022 UP.Summit proves that the state has the capital and clout to make it happen, said the summit’s co-creator and Arkansas Future Mobility Council Chairman Cyrus Sigari.

“Think Sun Valley meets CES meets the Oshkosh Airshow meets Burning Man meets TED meets Davos,” Sigari said. “The world’s industry leaders are coming together for three days of airshows, first-time product reveals, major announcements and inspirational speakers.”

Visionaries from the following organizations are scheduled to attend the 2022 UP.Summit: Airbus, Alaska Airlines, Boeing, Beta, Boeing, FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), Ford, Canoo, Gatik, Goodleap Solar, J.B. Hunt, Joby Aviation, Norse Atlantic Airways, Redwood Materials, Reliable Robotics, Skydio, Stoke Space, Universal Hydrogen, Volocopter, Walmart, Zipline, and many others.

The UP.Summit was founded by UP.Partners, a multi-strategy mobility focused investment firm that forges alliances with some of the world’s most impactful transportation technology companies in an effort to help move people and goods cleaner, faster, safer, and at lower-cost - on the ground, in the air, on the sea, and in space.

The gathering is jam-packed with demonstrations of innovative technical marvels including electric and autonomous aircraft, electric and autonomous cars and trucks, remote-controlled construction equipment, hydrogen-powered yard trucks, drones, and many other prototypes.

But the UP.Summit is about more than just showcasing next-generation products; it’s about producing tangible results. At the 2019 summit, more than $500 million of direct investment was committed by attendees into companies that presented at the event.

Several companies at this year’s UP.Summit are planning major announcements about advancements in the transportation and mobility sectors. Follow UP.Partners social channels and #UPsummit2022 to watch the news unfold in real time.

About UP.Summit

UP.Summit is an annual, invitation-only gathering of the world’s most innovative minds rethinking the future of transportation. Leaders of the most impactful companies moving people and goods gather at the summit each year with the goal of moving people and goods cleaner, faster, safer, and at lower-cost - on the ground, in the air, on the sea, and in space. UP.Summit was founded in 2017 and is jointly organized by UP.Partners, Tom and Steuart Walton, and Ross Perot Jr.

About UP.Partners

Transportation is the underlying fabric of society. UP.Partners invests in the pioneering entrepreneurs who are creating the key enabling technologies that help move people and goods moving people and goods cleaner, faster, safer, and at lower-cost - on the ground, in the air, on the sea, and in space. UP.Partners with some of the world's most innovative investors and companies including Alaska Airlines, ARK Invest, and Woven Capital, the investment arm of Toyota subsidiary Woven Planet Group. UP.Summit convenes the mobility community's brightest minds each year to help humanity go UP. Together, the UP community is transforming the moving world. For more information, visit UP.Partners or follow on Twitter @UpPartnersVC or LinkedIn.