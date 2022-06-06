Expel and Armis Partner to Protect Connected Assets from Cyber Threats

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expel, the managed security provider that aims to make security easy to understand, use and improve, today announced a partnership with Armis, the leading unified asset intelligence platform. Together, Expel and Armis will help protect customers’ managed and unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, and operational technology (OT) from cyber threats.

“As connected assets become more common in the operational infrastructures of many organizations, they’re also becoming popular entry points for threat actors looking to gain access to those companies’ critical systems and data,” said Peter Doggart, Chief Strategy Officer at Armis. “Our partnership with Expel represents a leap forward in helping protect these assets for our customers, and securing their highly distributed and complex environments.”

The partnership between Expel and Armis will provide complete asset discovery for customers in their environments by allowing them to identify and classify any devices in real-time from IT to OT. Customers will have visibility and rich context to track behavior, detect threats, and remediate those threats quickly.

“Our partnership with Armis is directly aligned with our goal of continuously improving our solutions to meet the changing needs of our customers,” said Dave Merkel, CEO and co-founder of Expel. “We expect the combined efforts of Expel and Armis will have a tremendous impact on the security strategies of organizations using IoT technology.”

Expel's technology and people work together – each doing what they do best – to detect, understand, and fix issues fast. The collaborative experience in Expel Workbench™ enables customers to choose how they run their security operations – whether that’s following along with live investigations, or receiving alerts at every step from when an investigation starts until it’s done. This unmatched transparency means customers always know what’s happening in their investigations, but can dedicate their time to strategic security priorities rather than sifting through alerts.

About Expel

Expel helps companies of all shapes and sizes minimize business risk. Our technology and people work together to make sense of security signals—with your business in mind—to detect, understand, and fix issues fast. Expel offers managed detection and response (MDR), remediation, phishing, and threat hunting. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Armis

Armis is the leading unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.