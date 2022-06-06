DiscipleData, Inc. (DDI) Partners with VSoft to Offer Arya Digital Platform to Nonprofits

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VSoft Corporation, a global provider of information and technology solutions for financial institutions, announced today that DiscipleData, Inc. (DDI), a software leader in the nonprofit financial ministry industry, will now offer Arya to nonprofits in need of a superior digital platform to conduct online transactions and manage finances.

Designed to deliver a better, feature-rich digital banking experience, Arya is a fully integrated digital banking platform, combining both mobile and digital within a unified system. Arya enables organizations to provide users the convenience of true anywhere banking. The platform is uniquely positioned to offer a consistent and frictionless user experience that packages online banking, mobile banking and mobile deposit into a single code-based application. With Arya's intelligent UX, users enjoy a tailored experience anywhere, anytime and on any device.

Founded in 1972, DiscipleData, Inc. (DDI) provides cloud-based software and services for nonprofit financial ministries. As a trusted partner to faith-based organizations across the nation, DDI delivers its flagship product, DDI-Connect™, as an integrated CRM, investment/loan management, and accounting platform. As part of this mission, DDI will now offer Arya, empowering clients to leverage a superior digital platform that supports their financial needs while providing a modern experience.

“For over 50 years, DDI has focused on serving and partnering alongside nonprofit mission-focused organizations to deliver quality technology solutions that meet current and emerging needs,” said Tom Ambler, CEO of DDI. “As part of that commitment, we look forward to partnering with VSoft to offer Arya to our clients, streamlining their digital experience and allowing them to better manage their finances through the channels they prefer.”

“With their long history and experience, DDI has built a reputation as technology innovators who deliver on promises and make cost-effective, practical solutions a reality for clients,” said Murthy Veeraghanta, Chairman and CEO of VSoft. “We are pleased to partner with them for Arya, allowing their clients to deliver a superior digital experience for investors, borrowers and donors, and enable constituents to easily conduct transactions online.”

About VSoft Corporation

VSoft Corporation offers platform-based services for the banking and financial services industry. Its core, payment and digital banking solutions reduce cost and maximize efficiency while providing seamless, real-time, high-volume and high-performance transactions across multiple channels. The VSoft platform can be delivered in-house, or as an outsourced ASP or SaaS model to best meet the needs of individual financial institutions. VSoft’s services have been trusted by financial institutions worldwide. For more information, please call 770-225-7692, or visit www.vsoftcorp.com, or follow them on Twitter @VSoft_Corp.