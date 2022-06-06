Students From Wisconsin Virtual Schools to Be Celebrated With the In-Person Graduation Ceremony They Earned

MCFARLAND, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After two years of questions and distractions, the students from Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin (WIDCA) and Insight Wisconsin (ISWI), three online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates this Wednesday with an in-person commencement ceremony this week.

The graduations will take place concurrently in McFarland at the McFarland High School on Wednesday, June 8 at 6pm. Details for the graduation can be found below or on WIDCA’s or WIVA’s Facebook pages.

“Our graduates have worked so hard these last few years to overcome more obstacles than ever before, and I for one can’t wait to give them some recognition for all their hard work,” said Head of School Dr. Sara Cutler. “We’re so happy they made it to this point and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Collectively, the Class of 2022 for all three schools– which includes more than 300 graduates – reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the world, including: University of Southern Mississippi, Madison College, Marian University, University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, University of Wisconsin at Green Bay.

Turina Bakken, Provost from Madison College, will provide the keynote address for the Class of 2022. Turina oversees all academic schools, the University Partnership center, continuing and professional education, business development and much more! Her professional experience includes positions in both private and public sector as product manager, marketing/promotions director, and program/communications director. She is well poised to bring an inspirational message to the graduates.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

An online public-school program, WIVA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in the state. ISWI is a credit-recovery school, which features a high level of personalized academic, social, and emotion support to help students not only catch up but excel in school. And WIDCA is for students who want to focus on college and career training, and even earn college credits, while still in high school.

Wisconsin families and students choose these schools because they provide an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

WIVA, WIDCA, and ISWI are inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Virtual Academy 2022 Graduation Ceremonies

WHERE: McFarland High School

WHEN: 6 pm – 8 pm on Wednesday, June 8

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Eric Peterson, epeterson@wivcs.org. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Wisconsin Virtual Academy

Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), a charter school authorized by the McFarland School District, is the largest full-time online public-school serving students in grades K through 12 in the state. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, WIVA is tuition-free, giving families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WIVA, visit http://wiva.k12.com/.

About Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin

Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, a charter school authorized by the McFarland School District, is the first-ever career and technical education-focused online high school in Wisconsin using the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN).. It is also the first online college career readiness program in Wisconsin to offer a construction pre-apprenticeship program in partnership with industry leaders. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, Destinations Career Academy is tuition-free and serves students statewide in grades 9-12. For more information about Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, visit DCAWI.k12.com.

About Insight School of Wisconsin

Insight School of Wisconsin (ISWI), a charter school authorized by McFarland School District, provides a learning alternative for students in grades 9-12 who meet the statutory definition of ‘at-risk.’ Utilizing a growth mindset that all students have the capacity to learn and grow, ISWI collaborates with school services, the student, and their family in finding a pathway toward graduation and student success. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, ISWI is tuition-free and provides students across the state with the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISWI, visit here.