Ares Management Corporation Launches Dedicated Wealth Management Solutions in Asia

NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) announced today that Henry Lee has joined Ares Wealth Management Solutions (“AWMS”) to lead its Asia efforts as part of the Firm’s commitment to build out dedicated wealth management teams that cater to the growing retail opportunity in this region.

Mr. Lee is joining as a Partner in the Hong Kong office and will report to Raj Dhanda, Ares’ Global Head of Wealth Management in AWMS. In his newly created role, Mr. Lee will oversee retail product development, distribution and strategic distribution partnerships across Asia. He will focus on expanding the depth and breadth of Ares’ relationships with financial intermediaries in order to strategically partner on industry leading, innovative solutions across the Firm’s primary and secondary solutions in credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure strategies for individual investors.

With more than 17 years of experience in private banking and investment management with a focus on alternative investing, Mr. Lee joins Ares after a 16-year career at HSBC, where he was the Global Head of Discretionary Portfolio Management and Head of Alternative Investments for HSBC’s Global Private Bank. Prior to his most recent role, Mr. Lee held numerous other positions in HSBC’s Hong Kong and London offices during his tenure.

“Henry’s addition and the build-out of AWMS’ capabilities globally reflect our commitment to expanding access to Ares’ leading investment strategies and market insights for individual investors,” said Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares. “Through our expanding range of institutional and retail vehicles, coupled with excellent client service and educational resources, we believe Ares is well-positioned to support individual investors’ growing demand for high-quality private market solutions across the Asia region.”

“International expansion is a significant growth opportunity for AWMS. Under Henry’s leadership, we are taking a pivotal step to enhance our presence in private markets across Asia,” said Raj Dhanda. “With approximately 105 professionals and backed by the power and scale of the Ares platform, AWMS represents one of the most resourced private wealth distribution platforms in the alternatives industry. We believe that the extension of our wealth platform in Asia will help to further bolster our strong position in the market.”

“I am excited to join Ares as the firm continues to expand its platform offering to private wealth clients around the globe,” said Henry Lee. “Backed by Ares, a global leader in alternatives with a wide range of institutional quality alternative products, I believe that AWMS is attractively positioned for growth and will be well received by retail investors throughout Asia.”

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2022, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $325 billion of assets under management, with more than 2,100 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Ares Wealth Management Solutions

Ares Wealth Management Solutions (AWMS) oversees the product development, distribution, marketing and client management activities of investment offerings for the global wealth management channel. With a team of approximately 105 professionals and backed by the power and scale of the Ares platform, AWMS represents one of the most resourced wealth distribution and client service teams in the alternatives industry. AWMS’ mission is to provide advisors and their clients access to innovative, solutions-oriented investment opportunities, across the Ares platform of industry leading credit, private equity, real estate and secondaries strategies. Through our range of institutional and retail structures, coupled with excellent client service and educational resources, we help investors diversify their portfolios with private market solutions that seek to deliver consistent, long-term growth.