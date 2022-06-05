PentaFour Acquires Winterhawk Consulting from Pathlock

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PentaFour Solutions, LLC (“PentaFour”) the “Tech 360 for the Enterprises” company, announces the acquisition of the business and assets of Winterhawk Consulting (“WHC”), a former subsidiary of Pathlock.

Due to demand from its portfolio company, PCB Apps (www.pcbapps.com) and their customers, PentaFour recently made the strategic decision to expand its ERP & Cloud portfolio to include other hyperscale niche services, including GRC. Acquiring WHC provides deep expertise in GRC products, including Pathlock and SAP GRC. The Pathlock product suite continuously monitors and identifies high risk access and transactions across 140+ business critical applications. PentaFour recently attained a “Platinum” competency, demonstrating a “best-in-class” ability and commitment to meet Pathlock customers’ evolving needs in today’s Cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Pathlock’s partner ecosystem.

Acquiring WHC gives PentaFour the resources to accelerate their multi-ERP & GRC strategy. “We’re already engaged with a number of companies in the US and elsewhere that want our help migrating and running their GRC systems in the Cloud,” said Nag Karaka, CEO at PentaFour. “This deal enhances our engineering and service delivery teams while positioning us to compete with the largest systems integrators in the ERP, GRC, Audit and Cyber Security Managed Services market.”

Founded in 2012 by former Risk Advisory Partners at Sunera and ERP Advantage, with Senior Management experience from PWC, KPMG, and Deloitte, WHC is a leading provider of GRC Implementation & Managed Services. WHC has a Recognized Expertise in SAP GRC and obtained the GRC on Azure, AWS, and HEC Advanced Specialization. Additionally, WHC has deep expertise as Pathlock’s trusted Platinum partner for implementation, leading dozens of Pathlock implementations and upgrades at strategic customer sites.

“We’ve assisted many global companies expand and mature their GRC capabilities,” said Charles Braswell, CEO of WHC, who has joined PentaFour along with two other WHC partners: Kim Barnett and Joe Shema. WHC brings an established, seasoned US employee base along with a highly skilled delivery team in Philippines. “I am proud of the work we’ve done over the past decades and excited about the opportunity to accelerate our growth under the PentaFour umbrella.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Pathlock and the WHC team in this corporate carve-out transaction,” said Nag Karaka, Group CEO of PentaFour. “This combination allows Pathlock to continue to focus on market leading GRC products, and for PentaFour to build a leading GRC and Audit solution provider. Over the years, WHC has built a strong foundation within the niche GRC and Audit Space, and I look forward to the opportunities ahead for WHC as an independent company in partnership with PentaFour group of companies. We will be executing on an ambitious growth plan that involves significant capital investments and the addition of new jobs across all our operating regions. This is an exciting time for PentaFour group of companies and our talented employees.”

About PentaFour

PentaFour is a Tech 360 for the Enterprises, tech-enabled services provider focused on delivering superior, highly automated Implementation and Managed Services to the Enterprise customers. PentaFour Cloud Native (PCN) enables near zero downtime migrations to Cloud (including PCB’s Industry Solutions) differentiated Managed Services for ERPs and its related workloads. More info at www.Pentafours.com.

About Pathlock

Founded as Greenlight Technologies, quickly became the only solution endorsed by SAP that extends SAP Access Control to cloud and non-SAP systems. From these roots, Pathlock developed unique capabilities for access orchestration that provide enterprises comprehensive insight and control over all applications across their IT ecosystem. Pathlock helps the organizations automate the enforcement of any process, access, or IT general control, for any business application. More info at www.pathlock.com

About Winterhawk Consulting

Winterhawk (WHC) Consulting offers comprehensive solutions and services related on GRC, Security, Role Design and Audit to meet the complex compliance needs. WHC utilizes the experienced resources, sophisticated methodologies and tools to provide cost-effective, high-quality customer focused solutions that enable customers to optimize their value in Security and GRC spending. More info at www.winterhawkconsulting.com

About PCB Apps

PCB Apps is a Business Application Service Provider synonymous with ERPs both on-premises and Cloud, focused on delivering the hybrid cloud solutions drawing on industry best practices and deep technology expertise. Established in 2003, serving customers creating Industry vertical solutions using the traditional ERP/EPM systems integrated with advanced engineered & analytics systems presented on a great UI/UX platform. Our customers span multiple verticals and geographies across the Americas, EMEA and APAC and we partner with SAP, Oracle, Infor, Microsoft, Pathlock and other global technology leaders. More info at www.pcbapps.com.