Mr. Christmas Receives Private Investment from Sachs Capital

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mr. Christmas (“the Company”), a leading multi-generational family-owned holiday décor business, has received a capital investment from Sachs Capital and its affiliated entities, the Company announced today. The transaction is the final investment of Sachs Capital Fund II, which is managed by Andrew Sachs and provides flexible, non-control, long-term capital to successful entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses. Mr. Christmas was founded in 1933 by the Hermanson family, and this is the Company’s first outside capital investment since that time. The terms of the deal are not disclosed.

"To continue to grow our business, develop innovative products and access a growing marketplace, we needed a partner who provided more than capital," said Leslie Hermanson, President, Mr. Christmas. "In Andrew Sachs and his team, we found an investment partner who understands the opportunities we face, and thanks to their experience, can help us with our path forward. We look forward to partnering with the Hermanson family and Mr. Christmas CEO Evan Berkley to continue the growth of the business."

Sachs Capital and operating partner, Bernie Kropfelder, who will work day-to-day with the Company, will increase Mr. Christmas’s executive bandwidth as part of its mission to drive continued growth. Key areas he’ll focus on include enhancing e-commerce platforms and experiences, expanding into new retail channels, and entering other holiday décor markets.

“Mr. Christmas is an incredible company built and managed successfully by the Hermanson family over nearly 90 years, and we are thrilled to help drive the next phase of growth,” said Sachs. “The reputation and products of the Mr. Christmas brand are second to none and the Company’s commitment to innovation and quality have been proven over many years. We look forward to partnering with the Hermanson family to continue the growth of the business.”

About Mr. Christmas

Mr. Christmas is the branded industry leader in creating, designing, and marketing innovative holiday decorations. Since its establishment in 1933, the Mr. Christmas family of brands has expanded to include other holidays and seasons including Mr. Halloween, Mr. Cottontail and Miss Valentine. The Company has differentiated itself in the seasonal category by creating a powerful brand name through its focus on quality, design, and innovation. Mr. Christmas’ 500+ products can be found at a variety of brick-and-mortar stores and online in the U.S., as well as internationally throughout North America, South America, and Europe.

About Sachs Capital

Sachs Capital is a patient, sophisticated financial partner that offers flexible, non-control, long term capital to successful entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses. With over 100 years of combined experience, the firm’s core philosophy is to align its interests with ownership and management through a non-control minority investment. Sachs Capital will become Mauloa, with the same management team and investment philosophy, at the completion of Sachs Capital Fund II.