At Prides, AHF Invites All Communities to #StandAgainstHate

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a turbulent spring filled with hateful, homophobic legislation and grandstanding by opportunistic politicians leveraging wedge issues to demonize and target LGBTQ+ youth, families and individuals, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is stepping up and out into LGBTQ+ Pride season by taking part in a dozen or more Pride celebrations and parades nationwide.

At these Pride events, which run from now through October, AHF is branding its parade contingents and booths with messages that include #WeStandUnited, and in cities and states where there may be active legislation in effect or pending that targets young people, LQBTQ+ people and/or their families, AHF’s messaging also proclaims that we must #StandAgainstHate!

“Since 2021, 42 states have considered a minimum of 280 bills that negatively affect over 59 million young people across the nation1.” This citation is from a new policy position paper (“Don’t Say Gay”: New Bills Will Negatively Affect Health Outcomes for LGBTQ Youth) released by AHF in May documenting the real harm such legislation is having on the physical and mental health of LGBTQ youth as well as negative effects on their education. AHF’s “We Stand United” and “Stand Against Hate” Pride campaign and messaging seeks to actively counter much of the hate-fueled legislation and invective poisoning American airwaves and culture today.

AHF to Share FREE #WeStandUnited and #StandAgainstHate Materials with Community Partners

As part of this national Pride campaign, AHF created “We Stand United” and “Stand Against Hate” tee shirts, banners, lawn signs, a mobile billboard graphic etc. and is now actively recruiting community partners from Pride cities nationwide—non-profit LGBTQ+ groups, women’s groups, other affinity groups and organizations—to spread the messages of these two powerful calls to action. Community group leaders wanting information on obtaining some of these FREE materials, please click here: (We Stand United/Stand Against Hate free campaign materials)

AHF is participating in three Prides this weekend: CLEVELAND (6/4), DALLAS (6/5) and WEST HOLLYWOOD (6/5):

WHAT: CLEVELAND PRIDE & PARADE - AHF MEDIA AVAILABILITY: AHF’s CLEVELAND Pride & Parade marching contingent WHEN: Saturday, June 4, 2022, Parade Steps Off @ 12:00 pm (Noon) WHERE: CLEVELAND PRIDE PARADE, Malls B & C off Lakeside Avenue WHO: 45 AHF mobilizers and advocates with placards reading: ‘Stand Against Hate’ and ‘We Stand United’ AHF MEDIA CONTACT: Tonya Thurman, AHF Advocacy +1.614.223.1532 cell latonya.thurman@ahf.org WHAT: DALLAS PRIDE & PARADE - AHF MEDIA AVAILABILITY: AHF’s DALLAS Pride Parade marching contingent WHEN: Sunday, June 5, 2022, Parade Steps Off @ 2:00 pm WHERE: DALLAS PRIDE PARADE, Coliseum to Hall of State, Fair Park WHO: 45 AHF mobilizers and advocates with placards reading: ‘Stand Against Hate’ and ‘We Stand United’ AHF MEDIA CONTACT: Dan McKenzie, AHF Engagement +1.310.740.4542 cell dan.mckenzie@ahf.org WHAT: WEST HOLLYWOOD PRIDE & PARADE - AHF MEDIA AVAILABILITY: AHF’s WEHO Pride Parade float and marching contingent WHEN: Sunday, June 5, 2022, Parade Steps Off @ 12:00 pm (Noon) WHERE: WEST HOLLYWOOD PRIDE PARADE, Santa Monica Blvd. & Crescent Heights WHO: 75 AHF mobilizers and advocates with placards reading: ‘We Stand United’ AHF MEDIA CONTACT: Ged Kenslea, AHF Communications +1.323.791.5526 cell ged.kenslea@ahf.org

1 Farmer R. (16 March 2022). New Map Analysis: 80% of Youth Live in States that Considered Curriculum Censorship and Hostile School Climate Bills in 2020-2021. Movement Advancement Project. Available online: https://www.lgbtmap.org/2022-release-schools-bills-report