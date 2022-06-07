Endeavor Is Now an SAP Gold Partner

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endeavor Consulting Group announced today that it has achieved SAP gold partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. This is a clear indication of the high level of quality Endeavor provides to businesses using SAP solutions.

"Moving to gold status shows the depth of our partnership with SAP and demonstrates our customer-focused excellence and word-class expertise in the life science industry,” said Chris Chambers, a managing partner at Endeavor. “The new partnership level shows the success of our approach – and our team – as we continue our growth trajectory.”

In addition to achieving SAP PartnerEdge gold level program requirements, Endeavor hit this milestone as a result of positive customer references, its unique offerings for SAP solutions, and its ongoing commitment to achieving SAP certifications.

Endeavor works on implementing good practice (GxP) compliant, cloud-based ERP solutions to life science customers. Our focus on and expertise in the life science industry enables Endeavor to:

Guide best-practice business processes to right-size customer deployments while maintaining digitized regulatory compliance

Deploy industry accelerators in areas of manufacturing execution, quality/batch management, and product life cycle management

Employ a time-tested delivery methodology focused on the footprint and timeline to match our customers’ current needs and future growth plans

SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Endeavor

Endeavor Consulting Group is a leader in life science supply chain and SAP consulting services. Endeavor has a combined 110 years of experience in all areas of life sciences operations including ERP, GxP processes, manufacturing and quality management, shop floor integration, digital industry 4.0 solutions, supply chain, product launch, commercialization, quality assurance, e-commerce, packaging, tech transfer, regulatory, PMO, strategy, rapid response, external manufacturing, and more. For more information, please visit: www.endeavorcg.com.

