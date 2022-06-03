SAGE Veterinary Centers Joins the NVA Family to Advance Their Shared Purpose of World-Class Specialty and Emergency Veterinary Care

AGOURA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Veterinary Associates (“NVA”), a leading global pet care organization and community of more than 1,400 veterinary hospitals and pet resorts, is proud to announce that SAGE Veterinary Centers (“SAGE”), a premier provider of specialty and emergency medicine, has officially joined the NVA family, having closed the previously announced acquisition. SAGE joins NVA Compassion-First, NVA’s dedicated specialty and emergency care group. Together, they will further our commitment to delivering progressive, compassionate and exceptional medicine.

“We are so pleased to welcome SAGE and its outstanding teams to the NVA Compassion-First family, expanding our ability to exceed the growing demands of pet parents for world-class specialty and emergency medicine,” said Greg Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer of NVA. “Known for its collaborative and tight-knit community, SAGE is a great complement to NVA as we both share a philosophy of supporting our teams so they can provide world-class care to patients.”

“We are thrilled to join the NVA Compassion-First family as likeminded partners committed to driving the future of specialty and emergency veterinary medicine,” said Gina Del Vecchio, Chief Executive Officer of SAGE. “NVA Compassion-First is the ideal partner for SAGE’s next chapter, affording our doctors and teams greater opportunities to collaborate, grow and thrive. I am confident our talented veterinary, clinical and support teams, as well as patients and their families, will see significant benefits from joining NVA Compassion-First.”

Founded in 1992, SAGE operates in the western United States, with veterinary hospitals in Alaska, Arizona, California and Washington. SAGE joins NVA Compassion-First's family of more than 100 specialty, emergency and surgical hospitals, which have distinguished themselves as innovative and compassionate leaders. Reflecting SAGE and NVA Compassion-First’s strongly aligned approach to veterinary care, SAGE's management, their founding veterinarians and Chicago Pacific Founders have rolled over a portion of their investment proceeds into stock in NVA as part of the transaction.

About NVA and NVA Compassion-First

NVA is a leading global veterinary community of more than 1,400 independently managed veterinary hospitals and pet resorts, providing specialty, emergency, and general medical care united in the love of animals and the people who love them. Rooted in a culture of compassion and innovation, NVA Compassion-First is NVA's specialty and emergency care group of more than 1,800 board-certified specialists and emergency doctors across more than 100 veterinary centers providing a full range of advanced medical, surgical and specialized services. NVA Compassion-First champions each hospital's unique culture and opportunities by enabling innovation, collaboration and a commitment to delivering exceptional care to pets and their families. For more information, visit www.nva.com.