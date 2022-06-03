Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring Health Beacons, Hologic and Intra-Medical Imaging Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Research Report by Type (Electromagnetic localization, Magnetic localization, and Other), Usage, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market size was estimated at USD 911.34 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,048.67 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR 15.32% to reach USD 2,143.97 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing incidence of breast cancer

Rapidly increasing number of breast cancer surgeries

Increasing awareness on the early detection of breast cancer

Restraints

Uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures

Opportunities

Increasing adoption of technologically advanced localization procedures

Emerging economies offer high growth potential

High government spending on breast cancer research

Challenges

Concerns regarding the shortage of oncologists

Companies Mentioned

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BIOPSYBELL S.R.L.

Cianna Medical, Inc.

Endomagnetics Ltd.

Health Beacons, Inc

Hologic Inc.

Intra-Medical Imaging LLC

IsoAid, LLC

IZI Medical Products

Laurane Medical LLC

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Matek Medical Inc.

Mermaid Medical A/S

Molli Surgical Inc.

Ranfac Corporation

Sirius Medical BV

SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH

SurgicEye GmbH

Tsunami Medical Inc.

