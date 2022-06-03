Marc Jacobs Fragrances Partners With The Center and Akt on TikTok to Support the LGBTQIA+ Community

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marc Jacobs Fragrances, a division of Coty [NYSE: COTY], today announced it will continue its advocacy for the LGBTQIA+ community through partnerships with US-based NGO The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) and UK-based charity akt. The brand will support and drive awareness for The Center and akt through Pride-focused TikTok campaigns in both countries.

“Pride – it’s not acceptance or tolerance. It’s self-love. It’s an appreciation. It’s self-respect. It’s allowing myself to feel everything and allowing myself to be all the things that I am. Sometimes, it’s just feeling the joy for having that self-love,” says Marc Jacobs.

The Perfect Marc Jacobs fragrance, launched in August 2020, is inspired by Marc Jacobs’ personal belief that we are all perfect as we are and is symbolized by the word ‘perfect’ tattooed on his wrist. To celebrate self-expression and spread love and positivity during Pride, Perfect Marc Jacobs will launch the TikTok #PerfectPrideMovement hashtag challenge in the US between June 4th-June 6th in an effort to drive awareness and build support for The Center and its mission. In the UK, TikTok creator partners will enable in-app donations for akt beginning July 2nd to coincide with London Pride. Additionally, a Perfect Marc Jacobs branded effect will be available to all TikTok users in both countries to celebrate Pride during June and July.

The Center is a non-profit organization in New York City that advocates for and supports the LGBTQ+ community of all ages by providing programs for health and wellness, community connection, arts & culture, and economic advancement. Akt is the national LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity in the UK, that supports young people aged 16-25 who are experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment by finding them safe homes and employment, education, or training.

This Pride marks a second year of Marc Jacobs Fragrances support for The Center and the launch of an ongoing partnership with akt. Marc Jacobs Fragrances has also committed to continuing support for both non-profit organizations in June 2023.

“At Coty, we believe in equality and inclusion and stand together with those fighting for freedom, justice, and safety for all,” remarks Coty CEO, Sue Y. Nabi. “We are eager to use the power of our brands to support the LGBTQ+ community by working with The Center and akt, and by continuing to promote self-love and authenticity with the new Perfect Marc Jacobs Pride campaign. This unconventional fragrance finds beauty in its diversity and inclusivity, which has resonated globally.”

This June, Perfect Marc Jacobs fragrance will also introduce a new Pride campaign in-store and across digital featuring various talents such as Amber Later, Koi King, Leo Xander Foo, Ladyfag and Skin, among others.

About Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs is a global brand that produces womenswear, accessories, kidswear, jewelry, watches, and fragrances. Started in 1986, Jacobs is one of the most celebrated American designers to date. Marc Jacobs International is committed to giving back to the communities where they have stores and beyond. They have been involved with hundreds of charities worldwide and the ongoing support of many of these charitable projects—as well as new collaborations—continues to be a top priority.

About Coty

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About The Center

Established in 1983 as a result of the AIDS crisis, New York City’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center has grown and evolved over the last four decades, creating and delivering services that empower people to lead healthy, successful lives. We currently operate in-person and virtually, providing recovery and wellness programs, economic advancement initiatives, family and youth support, advocacy, arts and cultural events, and space for community organizing and connection. For more information, please visit gaycenter.org.

About akt

akt is the national LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity, providing safe homes and better futures for LGBTQ+ young people. Almost one quarter of all young people facing or experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQ+, and 77 per cent of those cite rejection or abuse from their families as what has led them to being so. The charity was set up in Manchester in 1989 has since opened its doors in London, Newcastle and London. In just over 30 years, akt has provided more than 250,000 nights off the street and supported over 50,000 LGBTQ+ young people at risk of or experiencing homelessness. To learn more about how akt is serving the community during this time, please visit www.akt.org.uk/

Editorial Credit: Perfect Marc Jacobs

Image Credit: Juergen Teller

Social Media: #PerfectPrideMovement, #PerfectAsWeAre, #MJPerfect, tiktok.com/@marcjacobsfragrances, instagram.com/marcjacobsfragrances, facebook.com/marcjacobsfragrances

gaycenter.org, facebook.com/lgbtcenternyc, instagram.com/lgbtcenternyc