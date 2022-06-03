Silversmith Capital Partners Announces Sale of Nordic Consulting Partners

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silversmith Capital Partners (“Silversmith”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Nordic Consulting Partners (“Nordic”) by Accrete Health Partners (“Accrete”), a strategic holding company of Bon Secours Mercy Health.

Silversmith invested in Nordic in October 2016 while leading a minority recapitalization for the company as it sought to grow and scale the business through organic growth and M&A. During the partnership, Nordic executed several strategic initiatives, including expanding and diversifying its team, developing new service offerings, and completing five (5) acquisitions which further extended the range of services that Nordic offers to its healthcare clients, as well as its geographic reach to include Canada and Europe.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Nordic is a global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to help them harness the power of technology. Recently named the Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm, Nordic’s global team of more than 1,900 professionals supports over 600 clients worldwide with innovative solutions, deep clinical expertise, and extensive technical knowledge.

“Over the last five and a half years we have purposely grown into a global company helping clients navigate the increasingly complex healthcare industry through world-class solutions that address their IT and business needs,” said Nordic CEO, Jim Costanzo. “Jeff and the Silversmith team played an instrumental role in helping us expand our footprint and become the company we are today. We are grateful for their support and look forward to working with the Accrete team to continue building on our success.”

“When we partnered with Nordic, we knew that we were investing in a talented team that was relentlessly customer-focused,” said Silversmith Managing Partner, Jeff Crisan. “It has been a true pleasure to work with Jim and the entire Nordic team as they successfully expanded the scope and range of the company’s offerings with a client-first approach.”

About Nordic Consulting Partners

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, its global team of more than 1,900 professionals brings decades of experience across its key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, and S&P Consultants, support more than 600 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at Nordicglobal.com.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $2.0 billion of capital under management. Silversmith’s mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, DistroKid, impact.com, Iodine Software, LifeStance Health, and Webflow. The partners have served on the boards of numerous successful growth companies including ABILITY Network, Dealer.com, Liberty Dialysis, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and Wrike. For more information about Silversmith, please visit www.silversmith.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.