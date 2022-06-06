AECOM awarded contract by the Government of Canada to perform remediation plan design and support services for the Faro Mine Remediation Project

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been awarded a contract by Public Services and Procurement Canada on behalf of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada to perform remediation plan design and quality assurance support services for the Faro Mine Remediation Project. In this role, AECOM will work with the Government of Canada, affected First Nations, and additional consultants and partners to deliver environmental remediation services for Faro Mine, one of the most complex abandoned mine clean-up projects in Canada. AECOM’s contract will run through March 2024 with possible extensions.

“Our team has been involved in the Faro Mine remediation for over fifteen years and we’re enormously honored to expand our partnership with the Government of Canada to help deliver this critical work, protecting our environment and restoring traditional territory for the surrounding communities,” said Marc Devlin, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region. “I’m particularly pleased this work will be performed with the support of the Ross River Dena Council, allowing us to continue to provide Indigenous opportunities and initiatives to the community. We’re excited to be a part of another pivotal project in Canada’s history.”

AECOM and its partners will provide engineering services for an overall “stabilize-in-place” remediation approach, including decommissioning, removing mine infrastructure, and managing contaminated and treated water. The project’s key objectives are to protect human health and safety; safeguard the environment, including land, air, water, fish, and wildlife; maximize local and Yukon socioeconomic benefits; manage long-term site risk in a cost-effective manner; and return the mine site to an acceptable state of use that reflects pre-mine land use, where possible.

“Once the largest open pit lead-zinc mine in the world, safely and effectively addressing Faro Mine is vital to the environmental, socioeconomic, and human health of the area,” said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM’s global Environment business. “As we continue to advance our Sustainable Legacies strategy, we’re proud to demonstrate our commitment to Northern Canada through our work on essential environmental remediation projects such as this. We’re thrilled to bring together a world class team with global resources, previous site experience, and unmatched technical expertise to hit the ground running on this crucial work.”

AECOM has assembled a team comprised of Tetra Tech, Okane, SRK, and Hemmera to support the project. Each organization has extensive experience at Faro Mine, bringing a collective capability, consistency, and continuity to the project to help mitigate risks and maximize solutions.

