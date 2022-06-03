Ankyra Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ankyra Therapeutics is pleased to announce that it has entered into a formal research collaboration with the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Ankyra is developing a novel anchored immunotherapy platform that allows retention of immune-oncology drugs in the tumor microenvironment for several weeks. This promotes local immune-mediated tumor regression while limiting systemic toxicity. Ankyra has developed a canine IL-12 drug designated cANK-101. The collaboration with the U. of I. will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of cANK-101 in dogs with oral malignant melanoma. Dr. Timothy Fan, DVM, PhD, a veterinary oncologist, Professor of Veterinary Clinical Medicine at the U. of I. and program leader for the Cancer Center at Illinois, will lead the project. Dr. Fan’s lab will also conduct biomarker research designed to better understand the mechanism of action of cANK-101 in dogs with melanoma.

“I am excited to work with Ankyra on their cANK-101 agent that brings a new immune-oncology drug to dogs with melanoma who have few other effective options. Importantly, by including pet dogs with naturally-occuring melanoma, tremendous opportunity exists to evaluate and advance Ankyra’s biologic technologies in a highly relevant and immune competent patient population”, stated Dr. Timothy Fan. “We are excited to partner with Dr. Fan and the U. of I. to further advance the therapeutic development of our anchored immunotherapy platform”, stated Dr. Howard L. Kaufman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ankyra Therapeutics. Kaufman added “ Our collaboration with Dr. Fan will support further development of a companion animal drug program at Ankyra, and will also inform our human ANK-101 clinical trial for human patients with cancer scheduled to enter the clinic next year.”

About Ankyra Therapeutics

Ankyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that has developed a highly differentiated technology platform that expands the therapeutic window of cytokine drugs by forming a stable depot in the tumor after local administration leading to prolonged immune activation and potent local and systemic immunity with reduced systemic toxicity.

Ankyra was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.ankyratx.com