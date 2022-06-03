Students From Indiana Gateway Digital Academy To Be Celebrated with the In-Person Graduation Ceremony They Earned

CLARKSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After two years of questions and distractions, the students from Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate their graduation with an in-person commencement ceremony at the Indy Convention Center this weekend.

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, INGDA is an online public-school program of Clarksville Community School Corporation.

“We couldn’t be prouder to celebrate the INGDA class of 2022 and the tremendous work they’ve accomplished,” said INGDA Executive Director Dwight Ashley, Sr. “Our students worked so hard to get to this moment, and we can’t wait to see what they do next.”

This year, INGDA will graduate 120 students. Twenty-five percent of these students have earned credit in honors, AP, or Dual Credit courses. College-bound graduates have accumulated an average of $20,000 in college scholarships.

Members of the graduating class report they have been accepted to colleges and universities across Indiana and beyond including University of Cincinnati, Ball State University, Indiana University, Purdue University, and Ivy Tech.

Alex Overpeck is INGDA 2022 valedictorian and plans to study elementary education with a minor in music composition at Indiana State University in the fall. Natalie Workman is the class salutatorian and will attend Indiana University to study sustainability. The ceremony’s keynote speaker will be Luke Grim, the students’ Government and Economics Teacher.

Along with a graduation ceremony, INGDA students will celebrate their accomplishments with an in-person prom in Indianapolis at the Hilton on Market Street on Friday, June 3.

Students choose online learning for a number of reasons—some are looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

INGDA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live online classes, including dual credit pathways, taught by state-certified teachers

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Indiana Gateway Digital Academy 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 1:00pm

About Indiana Gateway Digital Academy

Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA) is an online public-school program of the Clarksville Community School Corporation that serves students in grades K-12. INGDA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. INGDA’s individualized approach gives Indiana students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. For more about INGDA, visit ingda.k12.com.