Sun West Proudly Supports The Autism Community in Action (TACA) Family Carnival

BUENA PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Sunday June 5 from 11.00am to 3.30pm Sun West will proudly support the TACA (The Autism Community in Action) Family Carnival at Oak Canyon Park 5305 Santiago Canyon Rd, Silverado CA 92676.

A day of fun and community for families caring for children and youth in a secure and safe environment. The event, made possible by Sun West Mortgage Company, will include special attractions for all including a giant Ferris wheel, swings, a bounce house, arts and crafts and sensory-friendly fun. There will be food trucks, picnic sports including Foosball and Giant Jenga along with Cosplay for kids.

By registering at https://swmc.com/taca-carnival/ you can get free tickets for you and your family.

The event will give all families a chance to have fun together in a safe and friendly environment. Sun West has been a partner and supporter of TACA for over many years and is committed to helping families impacted by Autism.

So, join us this Sunday by getting your free tickets at https://swmc.com/taca-carnival/ and have an amazing day with our friends at TACA.

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering the best service to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer some of the fastest turn times available – so the customer can get into the home of their dreams sooner!

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of “customers first” and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 41 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is acting as the lender and offers financing to qualified borrowers. TACA - a third party organization is not affiliated with Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. The name and logo of TACA are owned by TACA. For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis.php to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

About The Autism Community In Action (TACA)

The Autism Community in Action (TACA), a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, was founded in 2000 with the mission to provide education, support and hope to families living with autism. For more information visit www.tacanow.org.