Sport for Good, Sponsorship of Athlete and Cyclist, Grant Lottering:

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grant Lottering and Unite Health Share Ministries (UHSM), a faith-based health care nonprofit dedicated to a holistic approach to one's health, have positively impacted children on behalf of nonprofit Laureus Sport for Good USA. Together, their missions emphasize a wellness approach that focuses on the mind-body-and-soul combo as the best way to build one's best life. UHSM supported Grant Lottering, an international motivational speaker and an Ambassador of several big-name brands, through his international “Im'Possible Tours.”

With the help of corporate donors, Grant Lottering has cycled amazing endurance feats to benefit Laureus Sport for Good. As a “thank you,” Lottering has offered beautiful mountain peak photos to those corporate entities that give back through sponsorship, recognition or publicity. The USA “Im'Possible Tour” photos feature Grant peaking over mountain tops as an analogy to overcoming life's obstacles.

In partnership with UHSM, the following corporate sponsors will receive these recognition pieces: Giant Bicycles, two wheels, one nation; Arcsona, digital ignition; Mercedes-Benz Vans and Mercedes-Benz Vans, South Africa; Fitbod, workouts built for better; Pray.com, making prayer a priority; the Los Angeles Giltinis Rugby Team; Athletic Brewing, non-alcoholic craft brews; and several other potential corporate sponsors. These brands will also receive photos from additional California mountain-tops from Mt. Baldy, Crystal Lake and Big Bear Mountain. Information will be released for further corporate sponsor additions to the Grant Lottering “Im'Possible Tour.” While the direct amount of monetary donations towards Laureus Sport for Good USA is not made public, several brands were either direct monetary sponsors or gave back to Grant's cause and warrant special recognition. UHSM is a proud supporter and sponsor of the mountaintop, photo giveaway and special recognition of partners!

Grant continuously gives fans updates via social media, particularly his Instagram account, where the public can follow along and view his latest updates as they happen. The path ahead for extreme endurance, cycling athlete Grant Lottering, includes a cycle of 700-miles, riding along the Mission Trail in California, peaking over 10-14 different mountaintops, acting as a strong and motivating metaphor for overcoming one's challenges. Lottering has started his first-ever US “Im'possible Tour” as of June 1 with a projected finish on June 4 – updates of his journey can be found here.

After miraculously surviving a cycling accident that led to Grant being pronounced dead twice, needing 12 surgeries, and later emergency cancer treatment, Lottering continuously proves others wrong about what is impossible. Grant does the "impossible" by completing multiple extreme cycling events for charities, dubbed the “Im'possible Tours.” Over European mountains and across South Africa, and for the first time, California mountains, he continues to astonish the medical profession and audiences alike, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for underprivileged children worldwide. Lottering's remarkable story and life journey inspire and challenge audiences to be resilient and persevere in the face of adversity, reaching audiences in over 12 countries, with 90+ million people globally.

ABOUT UHSM

UHSM Health Share is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing through its We Share programs. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and We Share programs by UHSM stand alone as the only health sharing that offers members true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network plus access to basic care through CVS Minute Clinic and Health Hub. We Share and UHSM members can also access care through nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists in the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Additionally, all members can contact the DocDay telehealth network seven days a week for diagnoses, treatment, lab orders and prescriptions related to more than 40 health conditions. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities in need.