LUCID Partners With Japanese Pharmaceutical Company to Develop Personalized Music Treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--12.7 million Americans aged 65 and older are projected to have Alzheimer’s dementia by 2050. LUCID and JT are now partnering on the development of a prescription digital therapeutic for Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s is more than just memory loss – neuropsychiatric symptoms can include anxiety, aggression and personality changes. These symptoms aren’t just heartbreaking, they’re promoting the burnout of caregivers. Treatment is more necessary than ever.

“People living with Alzheimer’s deserve dignity in this stage of their life,” stated Zach McMahon, CEO and co-founder of LUCID. “They deserve a treatment that is both effective and can enhance quality of life for them and their caregivers.”

Earlier this year, LUCID’s first randomized controlled clinical trial demonstrated clinical evidence in the reduction of acute anxiety within adults with moderate anxiety. With the support of JT, LUCID will translate their data-driven clinical insights into the development of a digital therapeutic to reduce agitation and anxiety in dementia care, initially with Alzheimer’s.

“Music interventions can ease these psychiatric symptoms and spark joy,” McMahon said. “We’re committed to delivering new care paradigms in an evidence-based way.”

Now, with funding from JT, LUCID will conduct research and development of the digital therapeutic that will be known as LUC-101. Sheridan College’s Centre for Elder Research is also involved in the development of LUC-101 through a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) initiative to support gerontological research and design.

LUCID will take a leadership position to deliver the power of music as medicine to patients and caregivers globally. With LUC-101, LUCID strives to deliver the benefits of personalized music therapy for Alzheimer’s whilst lowering the overall cost and barrier to entry through AI technology and cloud-enabled applications.

About LUCID

LUCID develops therapeutic music experiences for mental health. By unlocking the power of neuroscience and machine learning, LUCID’s AI curates music experiences that are optimized for specific emotional outcomes. They aim to provide personalized, evidence-based, and accessible solutions in mental health care. LUCID is working towards the clinical validation of music as medicine.

LUCID’s latest clinical trial is The Effect of Music & Auditory Beat Stimulation on Anxiety. For more information, please visit www.thelucidproject.ca.

About JT

JT, Japan Tobacco Inc., has a pharmaceutical business which focuses on research and development, manufacturing and sales of prescription drugs. For more information, please visit https://www.jt.com/about/division/pharma/index.html.