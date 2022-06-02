Rite Aid to Release First Quarter Results on June 23

CAMP HILL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) said today that it will release financial results for its Fiscal 2023 First Quarter, which ended May 28, 2022, on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The company will hold an analyst call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time with remarks by Rite Aid's management team. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at https://investors.riteaid.com.

The telephone replay will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 23, 2022, and ending at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2022. To access the replay of the call, telephone (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and enter the seven-digit reservation number 9029129.

The webcast replay of the call will also be available at https://investors.riteaid.com starting at 12 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday, July 24, 2022. The playback will be available until the company’s next conference call.

About Rite Aid Corporation

As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through more than 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.